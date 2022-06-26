The Los Angeles Dodgers (44-26) and the Atlanta Braves (42-31) round out their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. These teams have split the first two matchups and the winner tonight takes the series. On Saturday, Atlanta defeated Los Angeles 5-3. Dodgers ace Tony Gonsolin (9-0, 1.58 ERA) is on the hill on Sunday, while Spencer Strider (3-2, 3.40 ERA) gets the start for Atlanta.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -115 money line favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Atlanta is a -105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Braves vs. Dodgers picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Dodgers vs. Braves money line: Los Angeles -115, Atlanta -105

Dodgers vs. Braves run-line: Atlanta +1.5 (-160)

Dodgers vs. Braves over-under: 8.5 runs

LAD: The Dodgers are 4-1 in their last five road games

ATL: The Braves are 4-0 in their last four Sunday games

Why you should back the Dodgers



Center fielder Cody Bellinger has good hitting skills with some serious home-run pop. Bellinger is patient at the dish and can consistently produce runs. The two-time All-Star also displayed defensive versatility and can play a corner outfield position or first base if needed. Bellinger has nine homers and 28 RBIs. On Saturday, he went 2-for-4 with one RBI.

First baseman Freddie Freeman returns to Atlanta for the first time since joining Los Angeles this offseason. Freeman has the strength to spray the ball into any gap on the field. The five-time All-Star has a batting average of .303 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs. Freeman rolls into this contest on a nine-game hitting streak.

Why you should back the Braves

First baseman Matt Olson has great patience and plate coverage. Olson can rack up homers and drive in runs for the Braves. The 2021 All-Star has been a reliable defender in the corner and is a nice throwing target. Olson is hitting .249 along with 10 homers and 39 RBIs. On June 24, he was 2-for-3 with a double and one run was driven in.

Third baseman Austin Riley is a smooth two-way force on the diamond. Riley owns serious home-run power. The 25-year-old has a strong throwing arm and sends missiles across the diamond. Riley is eighth in the MLB in home runs (18) along with 42 RBIs. In his last outing, he was 2-for-4 with a double.

