The Los Angeles Dodgers (7-0) will try to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they host the winless Atlanta Braves (0-6) on Wednesday. Los Angeles won a pair of games against Chicago in Tokyo and swept its series against Detroit over the weekend before winning the first two games of this series. Atlanta is 0-6 for the first time since opening 0-9 in 2016. The Dodgers have tied the 1933 New York Yankees for the longest unbeaten streak by a reigning World Series champion to open a season.

First pitch is set for 8:38 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are -250 favorites (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Braves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Braves are +205 underdogs, per the SportsLine Consensus. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 34-18 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line dating back to 2023. Here are the MLB best bets for Dodgers vs. Braves on Wednesday:

Braves +1.5 runs (+105)

Atlanta remains winless through its first six games of the season after falling to the Dodgers in the first two games of the series. The Braves have been within three runs in four of their six losses, including a 3-1 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. They only allowed five hits in that setback, but the Dodgers were able to cover the spread with a three-run seventh inning. Atlanta sends 2023 All-Star Bryce Elder to the mound on Wednesday after he was called up to the majors when Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list. SportsLine's model expects a slow-starting Atlanta offense to round into form on Wednesday, as the Braves are scoring 4.6 runs to cover this spread in over 60% of simulations. DraftKings Sportsbook has the best line at +105.

Over 8 runs (-118)

The Braves have not scored more than four runs in a game this season, but the model expects that to change on Wednesday. Atlanta's talented lineup features players like Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley, so it is only a matter of time before they start producing big numbers again. They finished fourth in the majors in home runs last season, and Dodgers starter Blake Snell is coming off a shaky outing. He found the zone with just 53 of 92 pitches in his Dodgers debut, allowing multiple baserunners in three of his five innings on the mound. On the other side, Los Angeles is sure to find some offense of its own, so the model has the Over cashing in 60% of simulations.

Bryce Elder O3.5 strikeouts (-125)

Elder was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to open the season after struggling during spring training, posting a 4.97 ERA with 12 strikeouts across 12.2 innings. He immediately has an opportunity to get back in the rotation on Wednesday night. The 2023 All-Star had a 6.52 ERA in 10 starts last year, but he still struck out 46 batters in 49.2 innings. He has finished with at least four strikeouts in all three of his career starts against the Dodgers, and the model has him finishing with 4.8 strikeouts, on average, in the latest simulations for this contest. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price for this prop at -125.

