The Los Angeles Dodgers will look for the series sweep when they battle the Atlanta Braves on Sunday Night Baseball. Los Angeles earned a 2-1 win on Friday before outlasting Atlanta 10-3 in a rain-delayed game on Saturday. The Dodgers (23-10), who lead the National League West, have won seven in a row. The Braves (14-18), who are third in the NL East, have dropped three straight.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a –155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Braves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 of the 2025 MLB season on a 17-11 run on top-rated MLB betting picks (+276). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. Now, here are the model's three best bets for Dodgers vs. Braves on Sunday Night Baseball:

Dodgers to win (-155)

Los Angeles has dominated the series over the past couple of years, winning 11 of the past 13 meetings. They are 8-4 at Truist Park since 2022, outscoring the Braves 64-42 during that stretch. Helping lead the Dodgers' offense is first baseman Freddie Freeman, a former Atlanta Brave.

He was 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI on Saturday, including a three-run shot in the eighth. He is on an eight-game hitting streak, including five multi-hit performances. In 22 games this season, he is hitting .338 with seven doubles, six homers and 21 RBI. Bet365 Sportsbook and DraftKings have the best price on the Dodgers winning at -155.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up. Get his best bets for Saturday, all from the expert who is 58-27 on his last 85 MLB picks (+1494).

Under 9 total runs (+105)

The model projects a 47.2% chance that the teams will combine for fewer runs than nine. In five of the last nine matchups, the under has prevailed, including in Friday's matchup. Right-hander Dustin May (1-1, 3.95 ERA) will take the hill for Los Angeles. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in four of his five starts this season. Atlanta will counter with right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder (1-1, 5.33 ERA). He is coming off a 6-3 win at Colorado on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing five hits, three earned runs and two walks with four strikeouts. He got a no-decision in a 4-1 win over St. Louis on April 23, pitching six innings and allowing five hits, one earned run and three walks, while striking out two.

The model projects May will allow 2.1 earned runs, while Los Angeles relievers will combine to give up just 1.6 earned runs. Elder, meanwhile, will allow 2.7 runs, with Atlanta relievers relinquishing just 1.2 earned runs. The model is projecting 9.1 combined runs.

You've now seen two best bets for Dodgers vs. Braves on Sunday Night Baseball. Now, get picks for every single game from the model that enters Week 6 of the 2025 MLB season on a 17-11 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks.

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder over 3.5 strikeouts (-155)

Atlanta pitcher Bryce Elder has recorded at least four strikeouts in two starts this season, including in his last outing against the Colorado Rockies. Couple that with the fact that the Dodgers average 8.2 strikeouts per game, and the model is projecting Elder to register 4.2 strikeouts on Sunday. DraftKings Sportsbook has this prop at -155.