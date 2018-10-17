Dodgers vs. Brewers: Benches clear after Manny Machado steps on Jesus Aguilar's foot at first base

The bottom of the 10th inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers featured a benches-clearing incident involving Manny Machado and Jesus Aguilar. The two exchanged words following a play at first base where Machado tangled up with Aguilar's foot.

Benches clear for a moment in #NLCS Game 4 after an incident at 1st base between Manny Machado and Jesus Aguilar. pic.twitter.com/mWZ4TuK69W — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2018

Machado grounded out for the second out of the inning and while running through the first base bag, he made contact with the back of Aguilar's foot. The benches and bullpens cleared, but nothing more came of it and the game resumed after a brief delay.

Manny Machado kicked Jesús Aguilar. Many #takes will follow. pic.twitter.com/uMopidt8IJ — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 17, 2018

It appeared that Machado dragged his foot so that it would hit Aguilar's at first base.

Back in Game 2, Machado failed to run out a grounder in what turned out to be a one-run game. In Game 3, he made a pair of questionable slides, with the latter resulting in a double play after replay review. Then when asked about why lack of hustle in an interview with Ken Rosenthal, Machado responded by saying:

"I'm not the type of player that's going to be 'Johnny Hustle,' and run down the line and slide to first base and ... you know, whatever can happen. That's just not my personality, that's not my cup of tea, that's not who I am."

Between all of his antics throughout this year's NLCS and his comments in his interview with Rosenthal, it's not a good look for Machado right now.

