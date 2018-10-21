Dodgers vs. Brewers: Chris Taylor makes game-saving catch to rob Christian Yelich in NLCS Game 7
The Dodger super utility man may have saved Game 7 for L.A.
In the fifth inning of NLCS Game 7 between the Dodgers and Brewers, Christian Yelich launched a deep fly with two outs, the speedy Lorenzo Cain on second, and the Brewers trailing 2-1. If the ball lands, then Cain ties it up easily and Yelich might be standing on third base. Lucky for the Dodgers, Chris Taylor was on the case ...
Mercy, what a snare. Taylor had to sprint more than 80 feet to get to the ball, and -- to repeat -- Game 7 takes on a very different tenor if he's unable to make that catch. Taylor started this game at second base and shifted to left only after manager Dave Roberts pinch hit for Joc Pederson. Pederson, with the glove on the other hand, possibly doesn't make that play.
You're probably going to talking about this play for a long, long time.
You can follow along with all the NLCS action with our live updates or stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free).
