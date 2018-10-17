Dodgers vs. Brewers: Christian Yelich calls Manny Machado incident 'a dirty play by a dirty player'
Yelich didn't mince words after Game 4 of the NLCS
Before the Dodgers scored a walk-off, 14th-inning victory over the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS on Monday night, L.A. shortstop Manny Machado almost touched off a brawl. Machado while running out a ground ball appeared to intentionally kick the leg of Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar:
In any objective sense, Machado comes off looking pretty poorly here. That certainly wasn't lost on Brewers star Christian Yelich, who after the Game 4 loss gave his candid thoughts about the Machado play:
And ...
No need for interpretation there.
Aguilar and Machado later in the game were seen acting at least somewhat friendly at first base, so perhaps the two main characters involved have moved on. The remainder of the Brewers may at some point be looking for retaliation by some means -- quite justifiably.
