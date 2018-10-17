Dodgers vs. Brewers: Christian Yelich calls Manny Machado incident 'a dirty play by a dirty player'

Before the Dodgers scored a walk-off, 14th-inning victory over the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS on Monday night, L.A. shortstop Manny Machado almost touched off a brawl. Machado while running out a ground ball appeared to intentionally kick the leg of Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar:

Manny Machado kicked Jesús Aguilar. Many #takes will follow. pic.twitter.com/uMopidt8IJ — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 17, 2018

In any objective sense, Machado comes off looking pretty poorly here. That certainly wasn't lost on Brewers star Christian Yelich, who after the Game 4 loss gave his candid thoughts about the Machado play:

Christian Yelich was fuming off camera about Manny Machado. On camera, he was composed but stern, and steadfast in his opinion.



"I don't know what his problem is," he said. More: pic.twitter.com/F82RnZ6auO — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) October 17, 2018

And ...

After Yelich finished answering questions about Machado, he walked away from his locker and blurted out: “F - - k that mother- - - - er.” — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) October 17, 2018

No need for interpretation there.

Aguilar and Machado later in the game were seen acting at least somewhat friendly at first base, so perhaps the two main characters involved have moved on. The remainder of the Brewers may at some point be looking for retaliation by some means -- quite justifiably.