Dodgers vs. Brewers: Clayton Kershaw absolutely ruins Erik Kratz's life with this devastating curveball

Say what you want about Clayton Kershaw in the postseason, but the Dodgers' ace had one heck of an outing in a big spot on Wednesday. During Game 5 of the NLCS, the lefty went seven strong and gave up just one run on three hits while striking out seven in the Dodgers' 5-3 win.

He had some nasty stuff all day, and it was never more evident than during a fourth-inning matchup against Erik Kratz. That matchup resulted in Kratz doing this when Kershaw threw him a devastating curveball.

That ... is just ruthless. Kratz basically gave up on his swing about halfway through once he realized that ball was not going where he thought it was going. Afterwards, he looked quite shook and flabbergasted with the movement on the spinner. Can't really blame him considering that absolute filth.

That's gotta be a helpless feeling, but Kratz can take some solace in the fact that it was one of the league's most dominant pitchers who utterly wrecked him on a national stage in the postseason. He's not the first, and he probably won't be the last. It's not much, but it's something. There's always tomorrow.