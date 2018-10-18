Dodgers vs. Brewers: Clayton Kershaw absolutely ruins Erik Kratz's life with this devastating curveball
Peak Kershaw showed up to Game 5 of the NLCS, and that was bad news for the Brewers catcher
Say what you want about Clayton Kershaw in the postseason, but the Dodgers' ace had one heck of an outing in a big spot on Wednesday. During Game 5 of the NLCS, the lefty went seven strong and gave up just one run on three hits while striking out seven in the Dodgers' 5-3 win.
He had some nasty stuff all day, and it was never more evident than during a fourth-inning matchup against Erik Kratz. That matchup resulted in Kratz doing this when Kershaw threw him a devastating curveball.
That ... is just ruthless. Kratz basically gave up on his swing about halfway through once he realized that ball was not going where he thought it was going. Afterwards, he looked quite shook and flabbergasted with the movement on the spinner. Can't really blame him considering that absolute filth.
That's gotta be a helpless feeling, but Kratz can take some solace in the fact that it was one of the league's most dominant pitchers who utterly wrecked him on a national stage in the postseason. He's not the first, and he probably won't be the last. It's not much, but it's something. There's always tomorrow.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fan commits costly interference in ALCS
It was a costly interference committed by one of Houston's own
-
Miley pulled early, will start Game 6
The Brewers were hoping to gain an advantage in Game 5 of the NLCS vs. the Dodgers
-
Mets reportedly interview Littlefield
Littlefield was the Pirates GM for more than six years, beginning in July 2001
-
Brewers need Yelich to be an MVP in NLCS
Christian Yelich has been terrible in the NLCS
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23
-
Dodgers-Brewers NLCS schedule, bracket
The NLCS starts Oct. 12 in Milwaukee