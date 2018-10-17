Dodgers vs. Brewers: Cody Bellinger ends marathon NLCS Game 4 with walk-off hit in 13th inning
Thanks to Bellinger's heroics, the NLCS tied at two games apiece
It took 5 hours and 15 minutes and 13 innings, but the Los Angeles Dodgers walked away with the 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Cody Bellinger hit his first career walk-off, with Manny Machado, a controversial figure this season, scoring the winning run.
In the bottom of the 13th inning, Machado started the rally with a one-out single off of Junior Guerra. Then on a wild pitch in the next at-bat, Machado advanced to second base. When Bellinger singled to right-field, Machado hustled from second all the way home for the winning run.
The Dodgers scored in the first inning and 13th of Game 4, and they now are heading into Game 5 on Wednesday with the NLCS tied at 2-2.
Bellinger's 13th-inning walk-off RBI against the Brewers was the seventh walk-off RBI in Dodgers postseason history, and the first since Justin Turner's homer to defeat the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 NLCS.
Oh yeah, and he also had the best catch of the game back in the 10th inning to rob Lorenzo Cain of a hit.
