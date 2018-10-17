Dodgers vs. Brewers: Cody Bellinger ends marathon NLCS Game 4 with walk-off hit in 13th inning

It took 5 hours and 15 minutes and 13 innings, but the Los Angeles Dodgers walked away with the 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Cody Bellinger hit his first career walk-off, with Manny Machado, a controversial figure this season, scoring the winning run.

In the bottom of the 13th inning, Machado started the rally with a one-out single off of Junior Guerra. Then on a wild pitch in the next at-bat, Machado advanced to second base. When Bellinger singled to right-field, Machado hustled from second all the way home for the winning run.

The Dodgers scored in the first inning and 13th of Game 4, and they now are heading into Game 5 on Wednesday with the NLCS tied at 2-2.

They tore off Cody Bellinger’s jersey in the outfield. Yasiel Puig is now waving it around like a towel. — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) October 17, 2018

Dave Roberts ran out to the outfield to hug Cody Bellinger. Don't think I've ever seen a manager run that far onto the field to celebrate. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 17, 2018

Extra-inning walkoffs, Dodgers postseason history:

Cody Bellinger, 2018 NLCS 4 vs MIL (1B in 13th)

Bill Russell, 1978 NLCS 4 vs PHI (1B in 10th)

Jackie Robinson, 1956 WS 6 vs NYY (1B in 10th) — Doug Kern (@dakern74) October 17, 2018

Bellinger's 13th-inning walk-off RBI against the Brewers was the seventh walk-off RBI in Dodgers postseason history, and the first since Justin Turner's homer to defeat the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 NLCS.

Oh yeah, and he also had the best catch of the game back in the 10th inning to rob Lorenzo Cain of a hit.

LCS games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS, which can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.