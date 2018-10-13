Dodgers vs. Brewers final score: Justin Turner comes up big as NLCS heads to Los Angeles even

The Dodgers edged the Brewers 4-3 in Game 2 of the NLCS on Saturday to even the best-of-seven series at one win apiece. Los Angeles overcame a strong start by Wade Miley and a 3-0 deficit going into the seventh inning. The Dodgers clawed back two runs in that seventh inning, and then Justin Turner hit a clutch, two-run home run in the eighth to put L.A. on top. Kenley Jansen made it stand up with his 15th career postseason save.

Now here's what you need to know about NLCS Game 2 at Miller Park.

Justin Turner flipped the script

The Dodgers almost took the lead in the seventh, but Jeremy Jeffress was able to preserve the Brewer lead by inducing an inning-ending double play off the bat of Yasmani Grandal. In the eighth, though, Chris Taylor beat out an infield single, and that brought Justin Turner to the plate representing the go-ahead run. Go ahead they did ...

JT! CLUTCH!



The @Dodgers take the lead on a 2-run homer from Justin Turner! pic.twitter.com/Dn5oF7gjyY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 13, 2018

That one went 388 feet and left the bat at 105 mph. Jeffress was pitching for a second straight day, and that was his 28th pitch of Game 2. It's possible he wasn't at his best. At that point, the Dodgers were six outs from being down 2-0. Whatever the case, Turner gave the Dodgers the lead.

That was Turner's seventh career postseason homer in his 39th postseason game. It also came one day after he went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts in the Game 1 loss. Also of note ...

Dodgers with multiple career postseason go-ahead HR in 7th inning or later:



Justin Turner

Kirk Gibson — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) October 13, 2018

Jeffress allows home run on a splitter

Jeremy Jeffress has been in the majors for parts of nine seasons, and since 2015 he's thrown a splitter. Until Turner's clutch blast in Game 2, though ...

Jeffress had never allowed a home run on a splitter. This particular 90-mph splitter, however, was left middle-in, and Turner didn't miss it.

Hyun-jin Ryu pitched well enough

Ryu wasn't as dominant as he had been in recent starts -- including his NLDS gem against the Braves, Ryu had an 0.35 ERA over his last four starts -- but he kept things within reach for the Dodgers. In 4 1/3 innings, Ryu allowed two runs on six hits while striking out against no walks. It was hardly a signature outing, but it was enough to keep things in play for the NL's best offense.

Pedro Baez has been money this postseason

Pedro Baez gets dragged for his glacial pace on the mound, but more important is that he's been a quality Dodger reliever for half a decade or so. That's especially been the case in the 2018 postseason. In Game 2, he worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings -- innings that turned out to be most essential to the outcome. That also means he's now worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings in four 2018 postseason appearances.

Miley gives Brewers what they need

Veteran lefty Wade Miley has shown an impressive knack for inducing weak contact this season, and he stepped up in a big way in Game 2. Here's his work for the day ...

View Profile Wade Miley MIL • SP • 20 vs. LAD, ALCS Game 2 IP 5 2/3 H 2 R 0 SO 3 BB 0

Of his 74 pitches, 46 were for strikes. Craig Counsell's hook was aggressive (he lifted Miley following a two-out single by Chris Taylor in the sixth), but Miley still gave them a little length, at least relative to Game 1.

Cain robbed a homer

Lorenzo Cain, even in his age-32 season, remains a standout glove man in center field. In case you need someone to testify to that, just ask David Freese ...

Justin Turner was on first, so that would've been a two-run shot for Freese. Cain, though, had other ideas. Incidentally, the Dodgers have seen this before ...

Second time this season that Cain has done that against the Dodgers with Miley on the mound. He robbed Bellinger of a homer in Miley's 1-0 win at Dodger Stadium on July 31. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 13, 2018

Needless to say, that was a huge play by Cain, who almost made a miracle snare in Game 1, as well.

Arcia continued his postseason power surge

Orlando Arcia is a plus defensive shortstop, but the 24-year-old struggled badly with the bat during the regular season (55 OPS+). In the postseason, though, he's found another gear. Arcia came into Game 2 slugging .500 in the playoffs (versus a .365 SLG for his regular-season career), and then he struck the first blow of the day ...

Scoreless no more!



The @Brewers are on the board thanks to a solo shot from Orlando Arcia!



📺:Live on FOX pic.twitter.com/G8sH80meVJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 13, 2018

It was hardly a no-doubter, and a better center fielder -- say, Lorenzo Cain -- may have even had a play on it. But at 407 feet, Arcia's homer had just enough. Now, he's slugging .714 for the postseason with two home runs versus three in the regular season. If this marks a developmental turning point offensively (he was also hot in September) then Arcia, who was not so long ago a top-10 overall prospect, is headed toward All-Star status.

Milwaukee pitchers kept hitting

You'll recall that in Game 1, Brandon Woodruff yanked a home run off Clayton Kershaw. In Game 2, Miley kept the bizarro mini-trend going, as he went 2 for 2 with a double and a single. Until Turner's home run in the eighth, Brewer pitchers had as many NLCS extra-base hits as Dodger hitters did.

This was the Brewers' first loss in a long time

Milwaukee won Game 1 over the Dodgers and of course swept the Rockies in three games in the NLDS. They also ended the regular season with eight wins a row, including the NL Central tiebreaker game against the Cubs. Overall, that's a 12-game win streak that came to an end on Saturday at Miller Park. In terms of the calendar ...

That was the Brewers' first loss in 21 days. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 13, 2018

Yep, not since the Brewers' 3-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Sept. 22 had they known defeat. Game 2 was also their first home loss since they fell to the Reds at Miller Park on Sept. 18.

It's now a best-of-five

By winning Game 2, the Dodgers pilfered home-field advantage away from the Brewers. In essence, it's now a best-of-five series with the "first" three games coming in L.A. In that sense, you can argue that momentum has shifted the Dodgers' way.

Up next

After an off day on Sunday, the series shifts back to Los Angeles for Games 3, 4, and 5. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday night, Oct. 15, with first pitch at 7:39 p.m. ET. Jhoulys Chacin is the probable starter for the visiting Brewers, and rookie Walker Buehler goes for the Dodgers.

You can follow along with all the NLCS action in our live blog or stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free).

Live updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Brewers vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.