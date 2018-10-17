Dodgers vs Brewers: Gio Gonzalez exits NLCS Game 4 early after rolling his ankle
The Brewers’ bullpen will try to finish out NLCS Game 4 in Los Angeles
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez landed awkwardly on his left ankle after attempting to field Los Angeles Dodgers' Yaisel Puig's comebacker in the second inning of Game 4 of the NLCS on Tuesday. Gonzalez tried to stay in the game, but after one pitch (a ball to Austin Barnes), manager Craig Counsell and head athletic trainer Dan Wright came out to the mound to remove him from the game. Gonzalez was visibly upset to leave the game. Rookie Freddy Peralta took his place, making his first postseason appearance.
Gonzalez was struggling to hit the strike zone prior to twisting his ankle; he off the mark on his first pitch against four of the Dodgers' first five hitters and threw just 10 of his 26 pitches for strikes. After a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an RBI single from Brian Dozier in a 2-0 count, L.A. had a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
The one-inning outing matched Shaun Marcum's start in Game 6 of the 2011 NLCS for the shortest in Brewers postseason history.
