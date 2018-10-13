Dodgers vs. Brewers: Live stream, watch Game 2 online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

Friday night, the Milwaukee Brewers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brew Crew leaned on their bullpen after jumping out to an early lead, thanks in part to reliever Brandon Woodruff's solo home run against Clayton Kershaw.

Milwaukee has won 12 straight games -- they haven't lost since September 22 -- so, if you believe in sports momentum, the Brewers have it all right now. They've won 12 straight, they have the 1-0 series lead, and Game 2 will be played at Miller Park on Saturday afternoon. Everything is coming up Brewers.

The Brewers are sending veteran southpaw Wade Miley to the mound in Game 2 and it's unclear how long he'll remain in the game. He was pulled after 4 2/3 shutout innings in his NLDS start against the Rockies. Clearly, Brewers manager Craig Counsell is planning to use his bullpen heavily. But, if he can steal six innings from Miley, I think he will.

The Dodgers will counter with left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was masterful in his NLDS Game 1 start against the Brewers. He struck out eight in seven scoreless innings, and threw over 100 pitches for the first time since 2017. Los Angeles will hope for a similar effort in Game 2.

NLCS Game 2: Dodgers at Brewers

Storylines

Dodgers: The Dodgers trail the series 1-0, but they can take solace in the fact they worked the Milwaukee bullpen hard in Game 1. They pushed across four runs in two innings against the bullpen quartet of Xavier Cedeno, Joakim Soria, Jeremy Jeffress and Corey Knebel, and had the tying run at third base when Game 1 ended. Also, Josh Hader threw three innings and a season-high 46 pitches in Game 1, and Counsell said flatly he will not be available in Game 2. Chris Taylor (3 for 4), Manny Machado (2 for 4), and Matt Kemp (2 for 4) were all great in Game 1. Justin Turner can't possibly strike out four times again in Game 2, can he?

Brewers: The Brewers are going for their 13th consecutive win Saturday and, more importantly, they're going for a 2-0 series lead. Teams that take a 2-0 series lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 84.1 percent of the time, historically. Counsell will have to navigate the late innings without Hader, which figures to push Corbin Burnes into a multi-inning setup role. Similar to the Dodgers and Turner, the Brewers will look to get something big from NL MVP candidate Christian Yelich, who went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a double play in Game 1.

Game prediction, picks

The Dodgers really did a number on Milwaukee's non-Hader end-game relievers in Game 1 and I can't imagine Turner will be a total non-factor again. I'm a big Ryu fan. That dude is tough as nails and I'll take him in a big game any day. The prediction here is the Dodgers even the series at one game apiece before going to home to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Monday.

Pick: Dodgers

