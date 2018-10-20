Dodgers vs. Brewers: Live stream, watch MLB playoffs online, TV channel, NLCS Game 6 prediction, pick, odds

Game 6 of the 2018 NLCS brings us back to Milwaukee where the Dodgers, up 3-2 in this best-of-seven series, will attempt to close out the Brewers and repeat as National League champs. For Los Angeles, lefty Hyun-jin Ryu gets the start. Ryu was dominant across 15 regular season starts (1.97 ERA, 5.93 K/BB ratio) and in the NLDS against the Braves. In his Game 2 start against Milwaukee, however, he was a bit more mortal. Across the way, veteran lefty Wade Miley gets the nod for the Brewers. Miley was the "trojan horse" starter in Game 5, but he faced only one batter. In Game 2 of this series, he twirled 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

NLCS Game 6: Dodgers vs. Brewers

Date : Friday, Oct. 19



: Friday, Oct. 19 Time : 8:39 p.m. ET



: 8:39 p.m. ET Location : Miller Park in Milwaukee



: Miller Park in Milwaukee TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Odds: Dodgers -115/ Brewers +105

Dodgers -115/ Brewers +105 Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Dodgers: For the Dodgers, it's pretty simple -- win and you're going to the World Series for a second straight year. As such, look for manager Dave Roberts to manage aggressively. We've seen him already tap into his very ample bench for early pinch-hitting opportunities, and that trend figures to continue. Also don't be surprised if he's more aggressive with his bullpen than he has been. Roberts doesn't want a Game 7 so expect him to pull levers accordingly.

Brewers: The Brewers need to win two straight or their season is over. As is typically the case in such situations, they'll focus on the game at hand. Throughout the history of best-of-seven postseason series in MLB, the team down 3-2 and headed back home, as Milwaukee is, has won Game 6 62.3 percent of the time. In least in that regard, the Brewers have a positive outlook for Friday's contest.

Game prediction picks

Hey, let's come down on the side of maximum drama. The Brewers get an early lead behind an effective Wade Miley, and Craig Counsell rides a rested bullpen to a close win. We'll have a Game 7.

Pick: Brewers +105

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.