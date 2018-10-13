Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 2 lineups: Grandal heads to bench after tough defensive night

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for Game 2 of the 2018 National League Championship Series. The matchup remains the Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers. The first pitch is set for 4:09 p.m. ET.

Here are full details on how to watch the game, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

Now, let's take a look at the starting lineups.

Visiting Dodgers (0-1)

The Dodgers lineup looks different from Game 1. Most notably, Yasmani Grandal is sitting after a rough night behind the plate. Austin Barnes will be back there instead; the reserve catcher has seen 47 of his 59 starts this year come when an opposing lefty was on the mound, as is the case here. Additionally, the Dodgers have Cody Bellinger on the bench, with Taylor shifting to center to make way for Yasiel Puig.

For those interested or entertained by small-sample theater, it's worth noting the Dodgers have a number of hitters who have performed well against Wade Miley. David Freese, Yasiel Puig, and Manny Machado have combined for 17 hits in 47 at-bats. That includes three home runs and three walks

Home Brewers (1-0)

The Brewers are also mixing things up a little. Erik Kratz gets the nod in favor of Manny Pina behind the dish, while Travis Shaw will start against a lefty. Shaw had sat in Game 1 in deference to Hernan Perez.

The Brewers haven't had the same kind of exposure to Ryu. As a team, they've had just 22 plate appearances against him -- with eight of those being taken by Curtis Granderson. Christian Yelich is the only other Brewer with more than five trips to the plate against Ryu, and he's 2 for 7 with a home run in those encounters.