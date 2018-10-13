Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 2: Lorenzo Cain robs David Freese of two-run homer
Cain made a difficult play look easy
In Game 1 of the 2018 National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, Lorenzo Cain recorded three hits and nearly made an outstanding grab in the ninth inning.
Cain received an opportunity early in Game 2 (follow along with our live blog here) to make amends for failing to haul in that ball on Friday. He took full advantage, too. Take a look:
What you see there is Cain robbing David Freese of a would-be two-run home run. Freese, who has performed well in a small sample against Wade Miley, was attempting to give the Dodgers an early lead following Justin Turner's opposite-field single.
The best part of the whole play is Cain's nonchalance. He makes a difficult play look routine. Only the elites can do that -- and Cain has earned his reputation as a quality defensive outfielder.
Remember that you can follow along with our live blog of Game 2, or watch the game on fuboTV using a free trial.
