Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 6 lineups: Dave Roberts puts surprising player in leadoff spot

Friday night in the MLB world brings us Game 6 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Brewers. The Dodgers fell behind, 2-1, in the series, but won in 13 innings in Game 4 and took Game 5 with authority. They are now one game away from their second straight pennant. The Brewers return home needing to win two games in order to secure their first pennant since 1982 and first-ever NL pennant.

Here's how to watch the game, which starts at 8:39 p.m. ET.

Now, onto the lineups:

Visiting Dodgers

Let's get weird (again!). Freese hasn't started in the leadoff slot all year. He has only started in the leadoff spot three times in his career, last in 2016. Also of note, Roberts had been leaving Muncy and Bellinger on the bench against lefty starters and then bringing them in once a right-hander was in the game during the playoffs. That changed in Game 5 with both in the starting lineup, and it remains that way here. Barnes gets his third straight start in the wake of all Yasmani Grandal's struggles both at the plate and behind it (and sliding feet first into first base).

Home Brewers

This is the same personnel the Brewers used in Game 2 against Ryu, though Shaw was lower in the order in that game and this time around is bumped up to the cleanup spot. The actual thing to watch here is the top of the order. Cain is hitting .250/.280/.375 this series and Yelich is hitting an atrocious .150/.292/.150. The offense is much more than these two, but they are what makes it tick. Without them stepping up, it seems unlikely the Brewers can win.

Also, many eyes will be on Miley after the one-batter stunt in Game 5.