Dodgers vs. Brewers odds: 2018 Game 1 NL Championship Series picks, predictions from expert on 19-6 MLB run

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, Friday at 8:07 p.m. ET. It's Clayton Kershaw against Christian Yelich, the Brewers' bullpen against Manny Machado and Yasiel Puig. In the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds for Game 1, Los Angeles is a -155 favorite on the money line, meaning you'd need to risk $155 to win $100 (the Brewers are +140, or risk $100 to win $140). The over-under on total runs scored is 7.5. The Dodgers won four of seven on the season with the Brewers, but Milwaukee has won 11 straight heading into this series opener at home. Before you lay any Dodgers vs. Brewers picks, you need to see what Adam Thompson is saying about the matchup.

SportsLine's top-ranked MLB handicapper is on a season-long MLB picks streak. Since Sept. 8 alone, he's an astonishing 19-6 streak.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine, has also shown a strong knowledge on how both of these team's work, going 19-8 on games involving L.A. or Milwaukee. He's leaning toward the Under.

Thompson knows the Dodgers are favored in this game and in this series, despite the Brewers' 11-game win streak and homefield advantage.

It begins with the starting pitching, and that starts with Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA). Kershaw was 3-0 with a 3.89 ERA in September, but he proved ready for the postseason, shutting down the Braves over eight innings in a win in the NLDS last week. Kershaw allowed three runs over 12 innings in a pair of matchups with the Brewers this season, going 1-1.

The Dodgers' offense is coming in hot as well. The team batted .274 in September, tops in MLB. The squad hit just .210 against the Braves in the NLDS, but the NL's top home run hitting team made up for it with eight dingers.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, led the NL in wins and was second to Los Angeles in homers. The balanced offense is led by the likely league MVP Yelich, who hit .326 with 36 HR, 110 RBI and 118 runs.

While L.A. goes with its three-time Cy Young Award winner, Milwaukee will start Gio Gonzalez, who didn't even pitch in the NLDS against the Rockies. Gonzalez has flourished in Milwaukee since being traded from the Nationals in early September, going 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA and .157 average allowed in five starts.

He won't be asked to go long, thanks to a rested and dominant bullpen. Milwaukee's reserve pitchers, led by Corey Knebel, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress, put in a dominant effort against the Rockies in the NLDS by allowing two runs (both by Jeffress in Game 1) for a 0.98 ERA, 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings and 0.65 WHIP.

