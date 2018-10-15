Dodgers vs. Brewers odds: 2018 Game 3 NLCS picks, predictions from expert who's 10-3 on Los Angeles games

After splitting the games in Milwaukee, the 2018 National League Championship Series shifts to Los Angeles on Monday at 7:39 p.m. ET for Game 3 between the Dodgers and Brewers. Walker Buehler will be on the hill for Los Angeles, while Jhoulys Chacin gets the start for the Brewers. The Dodgers are -170 on the money line, meaning a $170 bet on L.A. to win would return $100. The Over-Under for total runs Vegas expects to be scored is 7.5 in the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds. The winner of this game will have a big edge in the NLCS, and before you lock in your Dodgers vs. Brewers picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

One of SportsLine's hottest MLB handicappers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed with decades of experience covering the betting industry.

His approach has paid off in a big way late in the 2018 MLB season as he's put together an impressive 110-83 streak on his money-line picks entering Monday that has returned over $1,000 to $100 bettors during that span. He's been especially locked in on the tendencies of the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 10-3 in his last 13 money-line picks involving them.

Now he's studied Game 3 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Brewers from every possible angle and locked in a strong money-line pick only over at SportsLine.

He's taken into consideration that Los Angeles has been one of the hottest teams in the league late in the regular season and into the postseason. Anchored by a strong core of starters and a tough lineup, the Dodgers rolled through Atlanta with a 3-1 series victory in the NLDS, and then earned the split in Milwaukee thanks to a 6-5 victory in Game 1 that snapped a 12-game winning streak for Milwaukee.

Game 3 starter Walker Buehler, a second-year player who joined the Los Angeles starting rotation for the first time in 2018, was impressive during the regular season, going 8-5 with a 2.62 ERA and a WHIP under 1.00. He gives the Dodgers a great chance to win Game 3 and take a big step forward in this series.

But just because Buehler was tremendous in the regular season, doesn't mean he's ready to pick up this postseason victory for Los Angeles.

He had a rough outing against Atlanta in the NLDS, giving up five earned runs in as many innings in the Dodgers' only loss in that series. And he'll have a tough opponent in Chacin, a nine-year veteran who already shut down a powerful Rockies lineup in the postseason, and was 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA this season.

And the Brewers thrived both on the road (45-37) and as an underdog (50-23) this season. They'll look to keep those trends going in this huge showdown on Monday evening.

We can tell you that Hartstein is leaning to the Under 7.5 runs, and he's identified a pair of critical stats that he believes makes one side of the money line a strong value on Monday

Who wins Dodgers-Brewers, and what are the critical stats that have Harstein siding strongly to one side in Game 3? Visit SportsLine now to find out Larry Hartstein's NLCS Game 3 pick, all from an expert crushing the sportsbooks on MLB picks, including going 10-3 picking the Dodgers.