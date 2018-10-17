Dodgers vs. Brewers odds: 2018 Game 5 NLCS picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers play in a pivotal Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. ET. The series is tied at 2-2, with the winner one victory away from the World Series. The latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds show Los Angeles as a solid -170 favorite on the money line, meaning it would take a $170 bet on Los Angeles to win to return $100. Conversely, a $100 bet on Milwaukee (+163) would net $163. The Over-Under on runs is 7. Before you make any Dodgers vs. Brewers picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This heralded model simulates all games 10,000 times to create money line, Over-Under and run line picks. In this case, it's revealed a money line selection that creates a ton of value on one side. Now, after breaking down every conceivable pitcher-batter matchup, the computer's picks are posted exclusively at SportsLine.

The computer takes into account how close this series has been. Three of the four games have come down to one run, including Tuesday night's 2-1 thriller won by the Dodgers on a Cody Bellinger single in the 13th inning to score Manny Machado.

Pitching has dominated this series -- the Brewers are averaging 3.5 runs through the four games and are batting only .231, but the Dodgers are even lower, averaging 2.8 runs on .201 hitting.

It may not get much easier for the offenses on Wednesday. The Dodgers go with three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.73). Kershaw was ineffective in Game 1 of this series, allowing five runs in just three innings of 6-5 Milwaukee win. But Kershaw went 1-1, allowing three earned runs over 12 innings in two regular-season starts against the Brewers. Prior to Game 1, he tossed eight innings of shutout ball in a win over the Braves in the NLDS.

The Brewers counter with Wade Miley (5-2, 2.57), who has been lights out in the postseason. He blanked the Dodgers for 5.2 innings in Game 1 and did the same to the Rockies over 4.2 frames in the NLDS. He faced L.A. twice during the season and held them to one run on six hits over 13 innings.

The model likes the value of the Over 7 runs in this contest, but its strongest pick is on the money line.

Which side of the Dodgers vs. Brewers money line has all the value in Game 5 on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which you should back, all from the heralded computer model that simulates every game 10,000 times.