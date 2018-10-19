Dodgers vs. Brewers odds: 2018 Game 6 NLCS picks, predictions from expert on 21-7 run

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, Friday at 8:40 p.m. ET. The Dodgers took two of three at home and lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 as the series returns to Miller Park. In the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds for Game 6, L.A. is a slim -120 favorite on the money line, meaning you'd need to risk $120 to win $100 (the Brewers are -105, or risk $105 to win $100). The over-under on total runs scored is 8. Pitching has bested hitting so far in this series, but these offenses were two of the best in the league. Before you lay any Dodgers vs. Brewers picks of your own, there's no better expert out there than Adam Thompson.

He is on an astonishing 169-109 money line run, hitting on 61 percent of his MLB odds and paying out nearly $3,800 to $100 bettors following him. Since Sept. 8 alone, he's an astonishing 21-7 streak. That includes nailing Game 1 in this series, taking the Brewers (+140) in a 6-5 thriller.

Thompson has also shown a strong knowledge on how both of these team's work, going a combined 21-8 on games involving Los Angeles or Milwaukee. We can tell you he's leaning toward the Under, but he's found several critical stats you're not even thinking about that determines which team wins, and which side cashes.

Thompson knows that the batters on either side have yet to figure out the pitching. Los Angeles has scored just 16 runs in six games and is batting .220, while Milwaukee's also tallied 16 with a .219 average. The Dodgers are 10-of-43 hitting (.233) with runners in scoring position, compared to the Brewers' horrid 5-for-35 mark (.143).

Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97) shut down the opposition all season, never allowing more than three runs in any outing. In five starts since Sept. 17, he's allowed three runs over 30.1 innings. His worst outing, however, was his last one. He went 4.1 innings and allowed two runs in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Fellow lefty Wade Miley (5-2, 2.57) hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any start, and he's saved some of his best work for the Dodgers. In three starts and 18.2 total innings, Miley hasn't allowed a single run.

Neither starter will be asked to go far if struggles arise. Each team has a rested bullpen that's dominated. Milwaukee's relievers have gotten the headlines, with 51 strikeouts in 33.2 innings, but it has registered all three team losses with a 3.74 ERA. The Dodgers' pen, meanwhile, is 2-0 and has surrendered three runs in 21.2 innings.

