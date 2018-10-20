Dodgers vs. Brewers odds: 2018 Game 7 NLCS picks, predictions from expert on 22-7 run

It's World Series or bust for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night as the two teams face off for Game 7 of the National League Championship Series from Miller Park at 8 p.m. ET. The winner advances to face the Boston Red Sox in the Fall Classic, starting Tuesday. Each team is posted at -105 in the lasted Dodgers vs. Brewers odds, meaning you'd need to bet $105 to win $100. Pitching has stifled hitting throughout this series, but before you lay any Dodgers vs. Brewers picks of your own, there's no better expert out there to follow than Adam Thompson.

Thompson knows that in this series, good pitching has dominated good hitting. Only twice in the six games has the total amount of runs totaled more than seven, and that was mostly due to gaffes in the field by the Dodgers in Games 1 and a huge four-run, first-inning burst by the Brewers and a couple more Dodgers mistakes in Friday's 7-2 win to force a Game 7.

Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.50) gets the ball for Game 7. Milwaukee's No. 1 pitcher all season was a big part of Milwaukee's Game 3 4-0 shutout win. He went 5.1 innings and combined with four relievers in a five-hit, 14-strikeout staff gem. When he starts, the Brewers are 25-12.

Walker Buehler (8-5, 2.62) went one inning two long in his Game 3 start, giving up two runs in the seventh in a seven-inning, four-run outing. It's unlikely he'll be tasked with going that deep in a win-or-go-home environment. He'll be backed by a bullpen that's allowed five runs over 26.2 innings in the NLCS, and manager Dave Roberts may include three-time Cy Young Award starter Clayton Kershaw into the mix, as he did last year in the playoffs.

The question is which offense will respond when it counts most. Through six games, L.A. is batting .210 with three home runs, Milwaukee is .235 with five dingers.

