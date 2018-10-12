Dodgers vs. Brewers odds, line: 2018 NLCS picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The 2018 NLCS opens Friday night as the Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers. The top-seeded Brewers cruised past the Rockies in a three-game sweep in the NLDS to advance, while the Dodgers downed the Braves in four games to get back to the NLCS for the third year in a row. Now the teams meet at Miller Park at 8:09 p.m. ET for Game 1.

The Dodgers, who represented the National League in the World Series last season, are favored in the best-of-7 NLCS at -160 on the moneyline. That means it would take a $160 wager on Los Angeles to win $100. The Brewers are +140 on the moneyline (risk $100 to win $140).

Before you lock in any 2018 NLCS picks for who goes to the World Series, you need to hear what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

A co-founder of AccuScore, Oh specializes in sports simulations, projections and statistical analysis. His advanced computer model has been used to power projections at the three largest fantasy sports sites. His football projection model at SportsLine is rated No. 1 by NFLPickWatch.

Now Oh's model has simulated the entire NLCS 10,000 times -- every pitch, every at-bat, and every inning. He's sharing the results over at SportsLine.

In Game 1 at Miller Park, the Brewers are expected to go with Gio Gonzalez (10-11, 4.21 ERA), while the Dodgers will throw ace Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.73). Gonzalez was added late in the season in a trade with the Nationals and Milwaukee is a perfect 5-0 this season when he gets the start, while the Dodgers are 16-10 behind Kershaw.

We can tell you the model says Gonzalez lasts 5.1 innings and allows three runs on five hits with five strikeouts before getting the ball to Milwaukee's heralded bullpen. Kershaw lasts 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

So who wins this best-of-seven NLCS 2018 between the Brewers and Dodgers? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which team is heading to the World Series and see whether the Brewers or Dodgers are the better value, all from the proven computer model that powered all three major fantasy sites.