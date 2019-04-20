Dodgers vs. Brewers odds, line: April 20 MLB picks, predictions from model on 38-24 run

The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to win their seventh straight game when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the third game of a four-game series on Saturday night. The Dodgers beat the Brewers, 5-3, on Friday night despite Christian Yelich hitting his major league-leading 11th home run. Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-0, 3.07 ERA) will come off the injured list and start for the Dodgers. Reliever Chase Anderson (1-0, 4.50 ERA) will start for the Brewers, who are expected to treat the game as a bullpen game. First pitch from Miller Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -132 sportsbook favorite (risk $132 to gain $100), with the Brewers fetching +115 (risk $100 to gain $115) in the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds. Before making your Dodgers vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions for April 20 from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that the Dodgers' pitching has been lights-out recently. During the six-game winning streak, the staff has a 1.50 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP and is striking out 9.5 batters per nine innings. Even though he hasn't pitched since April 8 because of a groin strain, Ryu has been solid in three starts this season, not allowing more than two runs in any outing.

In addition, the model has factored in the hot bat of Cody Bellinger. Over his last seven games, he is hitting .455 with three home runs and has an OPS of 1.461. For the season, he is leading the majors in batting average (.423).

But just because Los Angeles has won six straight games doesn't guarantee it is the best value on the Dodgers vs. Brewers money line on Saturday.

Yelich is arguably the hottest player in baseball right now. Over his last five games, he is hitting .421 with six home runs and five RBI and has an absurd OPS of 1.868. He leads the majors in home runs and RBI and is second in slugging (.813) and third in OPS (1.255).

In addition, the Brewers have had success against Ryu. The last time they faced Ryu, in Game 6 of last year's NLCS, they lit him up for five runs on seven hits in three innings. They won that game, 7-2, to force a Game 7.

