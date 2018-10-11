Dodgers vs. Brewers: Prediction, Game 1 pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch NLCS online

This Friday night will kick off one of the most intriguing championship series matchups we've seen in a long time. Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will be a battle between two of the hottest teams in baseball right now.

Milwaukee is coming off an 11-game winning streak and Los Angeles has won their last seven of eight games, so Game 1 is going to be the chance for one of the two teams to keep their winning momentum going and jump out to an early lead in the series. It'll be interesting to see if Milwaukee's home field advantage in this series (best record in NL) can carry them past a powerful Dodgers offense. The Brewers will host the first two games of the NLCS at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

Gio Gonzalez is taking the mound for Milwaukee in Game 1 after not pitching in the Brewers' three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies in the NLDS. He was acquired on Aug. 31 from the Washington Nationals, and the Brewers have won all five of his starts. Gonzalez has not faced the Dodgers this season though. The decision is a bit of surprise since Jhoulys Chacin has been Milwaukee's most consistent starter this season and was expected to get the nod for the series opener, but Gonzalez will be well rested.

After a dominant performance in Game 2 of the NLDS (8 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K), Clayton Kershaw will be the Los Angeles starter on six days of rest. Kershaw has started twice against the Brewers this season and experienced mixed results. He's 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and struck out 12 in 12 innings, and the Brewers lineup isn't completely incapable of scoring off the left-hander as they managed four runs in a July 21 game in Milwaukee.

NLCS Game 1: Dodgers vs. Brewers

Date : Friday, Oct. 12



: Friday, Oct. 12 Time : 8:07 p.m. ET



: 8:07 p.m. ET Location : Miler Park in Milwaukee



: Miler Park in Milwaukee TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Dodgers: The Dodgers are one series away from the chance to redeem themselves after a runner-up finish against the Houston Astros in seven games of the World Series last year. They're playing with the 'win-or-bust' mindset right now and the expectations for the team are high, from the fans to the front office. The general focus for L.A. in Game 1 will be whether or not Kershaw can hold off a Brewers offense hitting .272 and playing in front of their home crowd. Second to that, Friday night's game could be a potential test for whether or not the Dodgers' offense can break through the Brewers' back-end trio of Josh Hader, Jeremy Jeffress and Corey Knebel in the bullpen if they fall behind early on in the game.

Brewers: The storyline for Milwaukee in Game 1 is whether or not this squad can use their home-field advantage early on to force the Dodgers into a tough spot. The Brewers were 51-30 at home this season. Ever since winning the NL Central tiebreaker against the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee has outscored their opponents 80-34 and they've really proved that they have the potential to break out and score lot of runs.

Game prediction, picks

Both these teams are heading into Game 1 on hot streaks but I'm giving Milwaukee the edge for this first game. Up against Kershaw, the Brewers' offense is going to have to be operating on all cylinders for every inning of the game but I think Milwaukee can run off Christian Yelich's success and energy from the home crowd.

Pick: Brewers -140

