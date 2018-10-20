Dodgers vs. Brewers: Prediction, NLCS Game 7 pick, MLB playoffs TV channel, live stream, watch online

Game 7 of the 2018 NLCS will go down Saturday night, with the Dodgers and Brewers tied at 3-3 in this best-of-seven series. Whoever wins advances to the World Series to take on the Red Sox. The Dodgers will open with Walker Buehler, while the Brewers go with Jhoulys Chacin. Buehler had a 2.62 ERA during the regular season and allowed four runs in seven innings earlier in his start earlier in the series. Chacin, meanwhile, had a 3.50 ERA during the season. He's pitched well in the postseason, throwing 10-plus shutout innings over two NLDS and NLCS starts. Both teams figure to get aggressive with their bullpens at the first sign of trouble.

NLCS Game 7: Dodgers vs. Brewers

Date : Saturday, Oct. 20



: Saturday, Oct. 20 Time : 8:09 p.m. ET



: 8:09 p.m. ET Location : Miller Park in Milwaukee



: Miller Park in Milwaukee TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Odds: Dodgers -110 / Brewers Even

Dodgers -110 / Brewers Even Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Dodgers: For the Dodgers, they're trying to advance to their second consecutive World Series. Buehler will get the start, but Dave Roberts has already shown he's not above using his other starters in relief, as he employed Rich Hill in Game 6. Clayton Kershaw will probably warm and may even pitch, and in the past Roberts has shown a willingness to let Kenley Jansen work multiple frames in elimination games. Basically, Roberts might do his best Craig Counsell impression.

Brewers: The Brewers have home-field advantage, which is a perk. They also have the benefit of employing a manager who has skillfully worked his bullpen all month long. With Josh Hader well rested, it's at least conceivable that Counsell asks him to throw in upward of three innings. That may well decide the game.

Game prediction picks

When in doubt, take the team with more talent. To us, that's the Dodgers. Both teams play hard, but L.A. pulls it out.

Pick: Dodgers -110

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.