The Milwaukee Brewers (52-40) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-37) in an NL showdown on Wednesday. Milwaukee has won three straight games and is eyeing the sweep over Los Angeles. Last night, the Brewers defeated the Dodgers 3-1. Los Angeles has now lost five consecutive games and is on the verge of getting swept for the second straight series. Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 4.50 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers. Jose Quintana (6-3, 3.44 ERA) will take the hill for Milwaukee.

First pitch from American Family Field is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -158 favorite on the money line (risk $158 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Dodgers vs. Brewers money line Los Angeles -158, Milwaukee +132 at FanDuel Dodgers vs. Brewers over/under 8.5 runs Dodgers vs. Brewers run line Los Angeles -1.5 (+105) Dodgers vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Dodgers can win

Catcher Will Smith ranks third in the league in batting average (.332) and is tied for third in OPS (.991) with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. Smith heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. On July 5 against the Astros, he was 2-of-5 with two base hits.

First baseman Freddie Freeman is another smooth hitter. Freeman is seventh in the NFL in batting average (.303) with 10 dingers and 47 RBI. In Monday's loss to the Brewers, he was 1-of-3 with a single. Los Angeles is 39-31 in non-division games in their last 70 games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Brewers can win

Center fielder Jackson Chourio has been a solid run producer for Milwaukee, racking up 15 home runs and 55 RBI with a .260 batting average. The 21-year-old is on a seven-game hitting streak, going 3-of-4 with a double in the July 5 contest against the Miami Marlins.

Right fielder Sal Frelick provides his team with another consistent hitter in the box. He leads the team in batting average (.293) with seven home runs and 37 RBI. In Tuesday's contest against the Dodgers, he was 1-of-4 with a solo homer. In addition, Milwaukee is 29-22 after a win. See which team to back at SportsLine.

