The Los Angeles Dodgers (56-35) travel to play the Milwaukee Brewers (50-40) in an NL contest on Monday evening. The Dodgers are on a three-game skid after getting swept by the Houston Astros. On Sunday, Houston defeated Los Angeles 5-1. Meanwhile, Milwaukee topped the Miami Marlins 3-1 on July 6, taking two out of three. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-6, 2.51 ERA) is on the hill for Los Angeles. Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.91 ERA) will start for Milwaukee.

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -144 favorite (risk $144 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Milwaukee is a +118 underdog (risk $100 to win $118). The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Dodgers vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 41-32 run on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 22 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns, especially when paired with the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few.

Here are the model's three best bets for Dodgers vs. Brewers on Monday:

Christian Yelich Over 0.5 hits (-185)

Freddie Freeman 1+ hits (-235)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

Christian Yelich Over 0.5 hits (-185)

Yelich owns a .260 batting average, while ranking 11th in the league in RBI (61). He's also recorded 84 hits this season, notching a hit in five straight games. The model projects him to log 0.9 hits in this NL contest.

Bruce Marshall has returned more than 12 units on his last 102 MLB run-line picks. Get his best bet for Monday's MLB action at SportsLine right here.

Freddie Freeman 1+ Hits (-235)

Freeman is seventh in the MLB in batting average (.307) with 10 homers, 47 RBI and 90 hits for the Dodgers. He's gone over 0.5 hits in eight of his last 15 games, as SportsLine's model projects him to finish with 1.0 hits in this contest. Freeman has also racked up at least one hit in six of his last seven games against the Brewers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

Yamamoto takes the mound with 109 strikeouts on the season. The 26-year-old has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in four of his last eight outings, racking up eight K's in his last start against the Chicago White Sox on July 1. The model is projecting him to throw 5.7 strikeouts. New users can use the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins.