Dodgers vs. Brewers score: Live updates, NLCS Game 1 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs

The Brewers host the Dodgers at Miller Park tonight for Game 1 of what is guaranteed to be a fascinating National League Championship Series. Both teams are coming into this championship series with something different to prove; the Dodgers are trying to live up to this season's high expectations after a runner-up finish in the World Series last year and the small-budget, small-market Brewers are trying to ride their 11-game winning streak all the way to their first World Series appearance in 36 years.

The Dodgers batted .274 in September, best in the league. And although the squad hit just .210 against the Braves in the NLDS, the NL's top home run hitting team made up for it with eight homers. Milwaukee, meanwhile, led the NL in wins and was second to Los Angeles in homers. The balanced offense is led by the likely league MVP Christian Yelich, who hit .326 with 36 HR, 110 RBI and 118 runs.

You can find the starting lineups for Game 1 below as well as a breakdown of the pitching matchup, but first, here's how you can watch and stream the game as well as live updates from CBS Sports with all the action from Milwaukee.

Pitching matchup

After a dominant performance in Game 2 of the NLDS (8 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K), Clayton Kershaw will be the Los Angeles starter on six days of rest. Kershaw has started twice against the Brewers this season and experienced mixed results. He's 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and struck out 12 in 12 innings, and the Brewers lineup isn't completely incapable of scoring off the left-hander as they managed four runs in a July 21 game in Milwaukee. Kershaw taking the mound in Game 1 means he will be available if Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wants to deploy him in Game 4 and Game 7.

The Brewers will try to counter with Gio Gonzalez (10-11, 4.21 ERA) in Game 1 even after he did not pitch in the Brewers' three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies in the NLDS. He was acquired on Aug. 31 from the Washington Nationals, and the Brewers have won all five of his starts. Gonzalez has not faced the Dodgers this season though. The decision is a bit of surprise since Jhoulys Chacin has been Milwaukee's most consistent starter this season and was expected to get the nod for the series opener, but Gonzalez will be well rested and Brewers manager Craig Counsell likes the way the left-handed Gonzalez matches up with the Dodgers' stacked lineup.