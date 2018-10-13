Dodgers vs. Brewers score: Live updates, NLCS Game 2 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs

The Brewers are up 1-0 over the Dodgers in the best-of-seven NLCS, and Game 2 is back in Milwaukee's Miller Park on Saturday.

Obviously, this is a critical one. If the Dodgers can win Game 2, then they'll seize home-field advantage as the series shifts to L.A. for Games 3, 4, and 5. If the Brewers win, however, they'll take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NLCS. Teams that go up 2-0 while playing the first two games at home have gone on to win the series in question 84.1 percent of the time. Obviously, the Brewers will be in a great spot if they can prevail on Saturday.

In this one, right-hander Hyun-jin Ryu goes for the Dodgers against Milwaukee lefty Wade Miley.

NLCS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Brewers

Date : Saturday, Oct. 13



Time : 4:09 p.m. ET



Location : Miller Park in Milwaukee



TV channel : Fox



Live stats : GameTracker



Odds: Dodgers -130 / Brewers +120

Live updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Brewers vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

