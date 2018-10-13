Dodgers vs. Brewers score: Live updates, NLCS Game 2 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs

The Brewers hung on to take Game 1 of the NLCS on Friday, and now the Dodgers try to even the score in Game 2

The Brewers are up 1-0 over the Dodgers in the best-of-seven NLCS, and Game 2 is back in Milwaukee's Miller Park on Saturday.

Obviously, this is a critical one. If the Dodgers can win Game 2, then they'll seize home-field advantage as the series shifts to L.A. for Games 3, 4, and 5. If the Brewers win, however, they'll take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NLCS. Teams that go up 2-0 while playing the first two games at home have gone on to win the series in question 84.1 percent of the time. Obviously, the Brewers will be in a great spot if they can prevail on Saturday. 

In this one, right-hander Hyun-jin Ryu goes for the Dodgers against Milwaukee lefty Wade Miley

NLCS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Brewers

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 13
  • Time: 4:09 p.m. ET
  • Location: Miller Park in Milwaukee
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Live statsGameTracker
  • Odds: Dodgers -130 / Brewers +120
  • Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.      

Live updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Brewers vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories