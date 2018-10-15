Dodgers vs. Brewers score: Live updates, NLCS Game 3 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs

The Brewers and Dodgers are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven NLCS. That in essence means it's now a best-of-five series, and the first three games of the reset take place in Dodger Stadium, starting with Game 3 on Monday night.

In this pivotal encounter, veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin goes for the visiting Brewers opposite rookie righty Walker Buehler of the Dodgers. Chacin in the regular season pitched to a 3.50 ERA/116 ERA+ with a 2.20 K/BB ratio in 35 starts. In his lone NLDS start against the Rockies, he twirled five scoreless innings in Game 2. As for Buehler, the 23-year-old put up an ERA of 2.62 in 137 1/3 regular season innings with a 4.08 K/BB ratio. He's coming off a rough outing against the Braves in the NLDS.

Given that the winner of this game takes a 2-1 lead in the series, it's obviously a vital one.

NLCS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Brewers

Date : Monday, Oct. 15



Time : 7:39 p.m. ET



Location : Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles



TV channel : FS1



Live stats : GameTracker



Odds: Dodgers -178 / Brewers +160

