Dodgers vs. Brewers score: Live updates, NLCS Game 3 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs
Game 3 brings us to Dodger Stadium for the first time in the 2018 NLCS
The Brewers and Dodgers are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven NLCS. That in essence means it's now a best-of-five series, and the first three games of the reset take place in Dodger Stadium, starting with Game 3 on Monday night.
In this pivotal encounter, veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin goes for the visiting Brewers opposite rookie righty Walker Buehler of the Dodgers. Chacin in the regular season pitched to a 3.50 ERA/116 ERA+ with a 2.20 K/BB ratio in 35 starts. In his lone NLDS start against the Rockies, he twirled five scoreless innings in Game 2. As for Buehler, the 23-year-old put up an ERA of 2.62 in 137 1/3 regular season innings with a 4.08 K/BB ratio. He's coming off a rough outing against the Braves in the NLDS.
Given that the winner of this game takes a 2-1 lead in the series, it's obviously a vital one.
NLCS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Date: Monday, Oct. 15
- Time: 7:39 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Dodgers -178 / Brewers +160
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Brewers vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
