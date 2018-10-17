Dodgers vs. Brewers score: Live updates, NLCS Game 4 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs
Game 4 could see the Brewers stake out a 3-1 lead
The Brewers lead the Dodgers 2-1 in the best-of-seven NLCS. That means Game 4 is as close to a must-win for the Dodgers as it gets without literally being a must-win game. As such, the Dodgers will need to take advantage of their hosting privileges if they hope to make it back to Milwaukee for a Game 6 and potentially a Game 7.
Tuesday's matchup will see a pair of southpaws square off. Gio Gonzalez is going for the Brewers, while Rich Hill takes the reins for the Dodgers. Gonzalez had a 4.21 ERA in 32 regular-season starts. He started Game 1 of this series, throwing two innings before the Brewers turned to their bullpen. Expect more aggressive managing tonight. Hill, meanwhile, had a 3.66 regular-season ERA. He made a start in the NLDS round, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing two runs versus the Braves.
Given that the Brewers could take a 3-1 lead with a win, it's obviously a vital one.
NLCS Game 4: Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Time: 9:09 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Dodgers -149 / Brewers +139
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Brewers vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
