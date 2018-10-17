Dodgers vs. Brewers score: Live updates, NLCS Game 4 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs

The Brewers lead the Dodgers 2-1 in the best-of-seven NLCS. That means Game 4 is as close to a must-win for the Dodgers as it gets without literally being a must-win game. As such, the Dodgers will need to take advantage of their hosting privileges if they hope to make it back to Milwaukee for a Game 6 and potentially a Game 7.

Tuesday's matchup will see a pair of southpaws square off. Gio Gonzalez is going for the Brewers, while Rich Hill takes the reins for the Dodgers. Gonzalez had a 4.21 ERA in 32 regular-season starts. He started Game 1 of this series, throwing two innings before the Brewers turned to their bullpen. Expect more aggressive managing tonight. Hill, meanwhile, had a 3.66 regular-season ERA. He made a start in the NLDS round, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing two runs versus the Braves.

Given that the Brewers could take a 3-1 lead with a win, it's obviously a vital one.

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers vs. Brewers

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 16



: Tuesday, Oct. 16 Time : 9:09 p.m. ET



: 9:09 p.m. ET Location : Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles



: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Odds: Dodgers -149 / Brewers +139

Dodgers -149 / Brewers +139 Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

Live updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Brewers vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.