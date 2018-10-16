Dodgers vs. Brewers score: Milwaukee is two wins away from World Series thanks to Jhoulys Chacin, timely hitting

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Monday night in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. The Brewers now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Here's what you need to know about Game 3.

Chacin makes history

The question with every Brewers starter is just how long will he be permitted to pitch? In Game 3, Jhoulys Chacin lasted into the sixth inning -- and boy, did he pitch well.

Chacin tossed 5 ⅓ innings, allowing three hits and two walks and striking out six. He didn't permit the Dodgers to score. As such, the Brewers' starters this series have now allowed one run in their first 25 ⅔ innings of the series:

Brewers Starting Pitchers in 6 Games This Postseason:

25.2 IP

1 R

18 K

8 BB

12 H — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) October 16, 2018

Chacin, for his part, continued to rely heavily upon his slider. He threw 47 of them on 86 pitches, generating six swinging strikes and 15 additional called strikes.

Overall, Chacin has now thrown 10 ⅓ scoreless postseason innings. Add in his NL Central tiebreaker game performance against the Chicago Cubs, and he's allowed one run in his last 16 innings -- all in important games. He also made some history:

Jhoulys Chacin is 1st pitcher in MLB history with 5+ IP, 0 R and 3 H or fewer allowed in each of his first 2 career postseason starts. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) October 16, 2018

That's impressive work for someone who had never experienced the playoffs before this year.

Chacin's opposite, Walker Buehler, pitched well in his NLCS debut, too. He lasted seven, striking out eight and giving up four runs. Two of those came on an Orlando Arcia home run, with another due to some defensive mishaps in the sixth. They count all the same, but credit Buehler for a fine performance.

Brewers don't burn Hader, but Jeffress struggles

The Brewers were without Josh Hader in Game 2 and it cost them. They looked like they might avoid using Hader in Game 3, but once the eighth inning rolled around, Milwaukee turned it over to the lanky southpaw for the final two outs in the eighth. He did his part, fanning out David Freese and Matt Kemp, the Dodgers' top right-handed pinch-hitting options.

Interestingly enough, the Brewers then pulled Hader. Their strategy throughout the playoffs, and even in the regular season, was to use him for multiple innings then give him a day of rest -- this has been said to be his preferred pattern. Yet it leads one to wonder if Milwaukee wants to change things up and use Hader again in Game 4 if the opportunity arises. After all, given what happened in Game 2, his availability could be the difference between a 3-1 lead and a 2-2 tie heading into Game 5.

At the same time, the Brewers had to turn to Jeremy Jeffress, who has struggled this postseason. His woes continued, as he permitted two consecutive hits to begin the inning before Craig Counsell was on the bullpen phone and having Brandon Woodruff warm up. Jeffress then walked Yasiel Puig to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate in the person of Yasmani Grandal. Jeffress recovered to strike out Grandal. He ended the game by getting Brian Dozier to strike out as well.

Even so, not a great night all the same for the Brewers' suddenly shaky closer.

Prior to inserting Hader, the Brewers used Corey Knebel for 1 ⅔ innings and Joakim Soria for an out.

Machado thwarts potential rally with slide

Twice on Monday Manny Machado made a slide that brought Counsell out from the dugout. The second time, umpires ruled that Machado had performed an illegal slide, thereby awarding the Brewers an out they wouldn't have had otherwise.

Here's the slide:

.@Brewers challenge call that Manny Machado did not violate slide rule at 2B in the 4th; call overturned, violation.



Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/np5BGUQ9Tb — MLB Replay (@MLBReplays) October 16, 2018

As you can see, Machado didn't make a real effort to stay on the base. He also reached out to grab Orlando Arcia -- that despite Cody Bellinger being quick enough to beat out the back end without needing help. More on what the rule book says here.

Bottom line, Machado needs to be smarter about his slides. There's no guarantee it would've made a difference in the result of Game 3, but there's no sense wasting opportunities over them.

Dodgers defense fails again

The Dodgers had one of the top defenses during the regular season. According to Baseball Prospectus, their defenders turned 71.5 percent of balls in play into outs, a rate that ranked seventh in the majors. Unfortunately, their gloves have failed them time and again in the NLCS.

On Monday, that meant Bellinger misplaying a Travis Shaw batted ball in the sixth, resulting in a triple. Later in the inning, Yasmani Grandal failed to coral a wild pitch, allowing Shaw to score the Brewers' second run of the night.

In the eighth, Grandal had a pitch clank out of his glove, allowing Ryan Braun to advance to second. Braun didn't score, but it almost doesn't make a difference. The little things matter, and right now, the Dodgers defense isn't doing them.

Orlando's magic

During the regular season, Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia hit .236/.268/.307 with three home runs in 348 at-bats. He remained in the lineup because of his defense, but no one feared the young shortstop's bat.

And yet Arcia has had a huge postseason. The latest example of that came in the seventh inning, when he delivered an opposite-field two-run home run to give the Brewers a 4-0 lead:

Arcia now has three home runs in 20 plate appearances this October. Even after making an out, he's hitting .250/.250/.700 on the postseason. Isn't playoff baseball wild?

Yelich continues slump

Christian Yelich will, in all likelihood, win NL MVP. He's significantly less likely to win NLCS MVP based on how he's played so far this series.

Yelich went 1 for 3 (he had a bunt single) with a walk on Monday, leaving him 2 for 11 in the series. Factor in his 2 for 8 NLDS and he's now 4 for 19 in the postseason. The saving grace for Yelich is that he's walked nine times in the playoffs.

Still, imagine telling someone before the playoffs that the Brewers would have a 2-1 lead in the NLCS and with Yelich sporting a .210 batting average.

Braun adds to postseason numbers

Because this is the Brewers' fifth playoff appearance in franchise history, and because Ryan Braun has partook in three of those trips, it's probably no surprise that he ranks highly in most postseason franchise leaderboards.

Braun's performance in Game 3 -- an RBI single that opened the scoring -- simply bolstered his numbers. He's now 13 at-bats and eight hits up over Paul Molitor and two RBI ahead of Cecil Cooper. Surprisingly, Braun ranks just third in OPS among Brewers with more than 20 postseason plate appearances -- behind the leader, Travis Shaw, and … uh, Jerry Hairston Jr.

Who knew, right?

Best-of-seven series update

With the Brewers leading the series 2-1, it's worth checking in on the historical data. According to the Baseball Gauge, teams with home-field advantage who go up 2-1 in a best-of-seven series win that series 73.9 percent of the time.

If the Brewers win Game 4, their odds of winning the series shoot up to 84.1 percent. Game 4 won't be a literal must-win situation for the Dodgers, but it'll be close to it.

Next up

The Brewers and Dodgers will play again on Tuesday evening. The Brewers haven't yet announced their starter, but the Dodgers will trot out Rich Hill. The game will begin at 9:09 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1. You can stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free).

