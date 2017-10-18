Dodgers vs. Cubs NLCS Game 4 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to watch 2017 MLB playoffs

Dodgers vs. Cubs NL Championship Series (3-0 LAD)





Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

Location: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Starting Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Jake Arrieta

TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)

Online Stream: Watch TBS Live

Live Stats: GameTracker

With the Yankees and Astros in the throes of a series all of a sudden, the Dodgers have a chance to get a lot of rest with a win on Wednesday. They have looked dominant to this point in the series, with their pitching being the story. The Cubs bats have been asleep all postseason, but the Dodgers pitching has been utterly dominant. Alex Wood will look to continue that dominance on Wednesday against Jake Arrieta.

In spite of the best effort of the Cubs, they simply can't put together any consistent run production. Through the first three games, the Cubs have mustered only four runs. This is partially due to poor batting and partially due to a dominant bullpen that manager Dave Roberts has utilized effectively. If the Dodgers are able to complete the sweep on Wednesday, then the team that survives in the AL will certainly have its work cut out for it in the World Series. However, it's one game at a time -- the Cubs still have two games left at Wrigley, and if they're able to survive, they may be able to make it a series yet. The Yankees have proven this postseason that no lead is safe, and few teams know more about being the underdogs than Chicago.