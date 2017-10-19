Dodgers vs. Cubs NLCS Game 5 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to watch 2017 MLB playoffs

Dodgers vs. Cubs NL Championship Series (3-1 LAD)





Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Starting Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Jose Quintana

TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)

Online Stream: Watch TBS Live

Live Stats: GameTracker

The Dodgers have a second chance to close out their series with the the Cubs on Wednesday, and there's no one that they'd rather be giving the ball to than Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw was on the other side of an elimination game in 2016 and got rocked by the Cubs, so this is a grudge match of sorts. The Cubs managed to stay alive despite a continued lack of run production in Game 4, and there's no question that they'd really prefer to fly back to Los Angeles to prepare for a World Series than a prospective Game 6.

For the Cubs, Jose Quintana will be looking to make his mark on the postseason once again. After Wade Davis and Jake Arrieta helped the Cubs stave off elimination on Wednesday, it's up to Quintana to get deep in this game. Davis won't be available, and the Cubs' current bullpen situation is, in a word, dire. The Cubs bats will have to punish Kershaw early and often if the Cubs are to have a chance. No mean feat, but the Cubs have the firepower to do it. They can't expect another game out of the Dodgers like Wednesdays, in which Los Angeles scored only two runs, but both teams have lived and died by the home run to this point.