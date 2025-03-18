The 2025 Toyko Series wraps up when the Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) and the Chicago Cubs (0-1) meet up on Wednesday. The Dodgers started things off the same way the defending champions left off last season, defeating Chicago 4-1 in the first contest of the campaign. Roki Sasaki will be making his debut for the Dodgers. On the flip side, the Cubs have Justin Steele (1-1, 9.35 ERA) taking the mound. They finished the regular season with a 98-64 record, while the Cubs went 83-79.

First pitch from the Tokyo Dome is set for 6:10 a.m. ET. The Dodgers have won 17 of the past 24 meetings with the Cubs. Los Angeles is a -151 favorite on the money line (risk $151 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Cubs odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Cubs vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Dodgers vs. Cubs money line: Los Angeles -151, Chicago +127

Dodgers vs. Cubs over-under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Cubs run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+110)

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani continues to dominate at the plate. In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani hit .310 with 54 home runs and 130 RBI. In addition, he smashed 38 doubles and 134 runs scored. Ohtani picked up right where he left off in the opener. In Tuesday's win over Chicago, he went 2-of-5 with a double and two runs scored.

Left fielder Teoscar Hernandez is another powerful bat in the lineup. Hernandez has great playe coverage that allows him to push the ball into the gaps with ease. In 2024, the 32-year-old hit .272 with 33 home runs, 99 RBI, 32 doubles and 160 hits. In the opener against the Cubs, he went 1-of-4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Left fielder Ian Happ has been one of Chicago's best players for the past nine years. He has sound plate discipline with the power to drive the ball into the gaps. In 2024, he led the team in home runs (25) and RBI (86) along with 34 doubles. Over 20 career games against the Dodgers, Happ has registered 18 hits, six RBI and eight runs scored.

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki is another strong hitter. Suzuki is able to generate consistent contact with the strength to create extra-base hits. Last season for Chicago, the 30-year-old had a team-high .283 batting average with 21 home runs and 73 RBI. He's notched 17 hits, two home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs scored in 20 career games against Los Angeles.

