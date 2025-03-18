Two straight walks, three straight pop ups. Imanaga escapes.
Dodgers vs. Cubs score: Live updates from MLB season opener in Tokyo as Shohei Ohtani leads reigning champs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for Los Angeles while Shota Imanaga gets the ball for Chicago
Baseball is back. The 2025 MLB regular season kicked off Tuesday morning with the first game of the Tokyo Series between the Dodgers and Cubs. The two-game set at the iconic Tokyo Dome comes more than a week before the traditional MLB Opening Day and features plenty of Japanese-born star power. That includes Shohei Ohtani (who will hit but not pitch), Roki Sasaki, Seiya Suzuki and both of Tuesday's starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers and Shota Imanaga of the Cubs.
The Tokyo Series also introduces new faces to their teams, including Sasaki, Michael Conforto, Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott for the Dodgers and Kyle Tucker, Justin Turner, Ryan Pressly and top prospect Matt Shaw, who is making his MLB debut, for the Cubs.
While it's just two games, and both teams will return to the United States to finish up spring training, the Tokyo Series officially starts the 2025 regular season and the Dodgers' quest to repeat as World Series champions.
Follow along with CBS Sports below for live updates from Tuesday's action in Tokyo.
Will Smith and Max Muncy work back-to-back walks to start the second inning. The Dodgers will do that. No team chased out of the zone less last season, and it's more or less the same lineup this year.
I already miss ABS
Scoreless through one
Yamamoto strands the leadoff walk. Pop up, chopper back to the mound, fly out to center. It's 0-0 after the first.
Hey, we have Statcast for this game. Look at that. In the first inning, Imanaga and Yamamoto are both up about 2 mph on their fastballs from last season. The adrenaline is flowing.
Ian Happ is 2025's first baserunner. He worked a leadoff walk. Here's Seiya Suzuki.
Happy first PitchCom violation of the year, everyone
Tidy 1-2-3 first inning for Imanaga.
Ohtani grounds out to second to start the game/season. Imanaga should have grooved one. Give the people what they want.
The 2025 season is underway
Shota Imanaga's first pitch to Shohei Ohtani is a fastball at the top of the zone for a called strike.
Matt Shaw makes his MLB debut
The Cubs' top prospect will take the field in a major-league game for the first time in just a few minutes. Here's what our R.J. Anderson wrote over the winter when he ranked Shaw the No. 28 prospect in baseball:
Shaw could find himself on the Opening Day roster after a 35-game stint in Triple-A that saw him produce a .929 OPS. (Later, during the Premier12 tournament, he matched Ken Griffey Jr.'s Team USA single-game record by driving in seven runs.) Shaw routinely makes hard contact, even possessing enough power to drive out more than a handful of balls the other way. That feel for the barrel helps obscure that he has an appetite for elevated fastballs that can get him into some trouble. Shaw has auditioned at several infield positions; he's certainly probably going to end up at second or third base, with the latter serving as the current favorite given Isaac Paredes' inclusion in the Kyle Tucker trade.
Freeman scratched with a rib issue
It's not the ankle that hobbled him in the postseason (and he had surgery on over the winter), nor did he catch the illness that kept Mookie Betts out of the lineup.
The Tokyo Dome intro
Pokémon was never my thing as a kid, but I gotta admit, this is pretty cool:
In a gambling mood?
Our Matt Snyder has you covered with his best bets.
Hottest ticket in town
If you wanted to catch today's game at the Tokyo Dome, you had to pay Super Bowl prices to get in. Call it the Shohei Effect (and also Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shota Imanaga, and Seiya Suzuki).
A historic matchup
Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga will take the mound for the Dodgers and Cubs, respectively, in just a few minutes. This will mark the first time two Japanese-born pitchers start against each other in an MLB game at the Tokyo Dome, and it will be the first time two Japanese-born pitchers start against each other on MLB Opening Day at any venue.
Cubs' outlook
The Cubs, meanwhile, are coming off two straight 83-79 seasons that have sent them home before October baseball. Can they break that streak this year? A blockbuster offseason trade for Kyle Tucker will help, plus the hopeful improvements of young players like Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong. The NL Central is a winnable division.
Cubs' lineup
Here is Chicago's Opening Day lineup. Top prospect Matt Shaw will make his MLB debut as the team's No. 5 hitter.
Dodgers' lineup
Freddie Freeman was a late scratch from today's lineup. The Dodgers have not said why yet. Enrique Hernández will play first base instead of left field, and Michael Conforto steps into left.
What's on the line
The Dodgers, coming off a 2024 World Series title, are trying to repeat. No team has done so since the Yankees did it for three consecutive years between 1998 and 2000. Does Los Angeles stand a chance? Maybe that's silly to ask ahead of Game 1 of a 162-game season, but for the Dodgers, that's what it's all about. Their quest, certainly, will be aided by the signings of Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell, and Shohei Ohtani's eventual return to the mound after elbow surgery.
Missing in action
While most of the stars will be on the field soon, absent will be Mookie Betts, who's out for both games with an illness.
What to know
For those waking up with us bright and early today, here's our Mike Axisa on everything you need to know about the Tokyo Series.
