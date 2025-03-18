Dodgers vs. Cubs score: Live updates from MLB season opener in Tokyo as Shohei Ohtani leads reigning champs

Baseball is back. The 2025 MLB regular season kicked off Tuesday morning with the first game of the Tokyo Series between the Dodgers and Cubs. The two-game set at the iconic Tokyo Dome comes more than a week before the traditional MLB Opening Day and features plenty of Japanese-born star power. That includes Shohei Ohtani (who will hit but not pitch), Roki Sasaki, Seiya Suzuki and both of Tuesday's starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers and Shota Imanaga of the Cubs.

The Tokyo Series also introduces new faces to their teams, including Sasaki, Michael Conforto, Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott for the Dodgers and Kyle Tucker, Justin Turner, Ryan Pressly and top prospect Matt Shaw, who is making his MLB debut, for the Cubs.

While it's just two games, and both teams will return to the United States to finish up spring training, the Tokyo Series officially starts the 2025 regular season and the Dodgers' quest to repeat as World Series champions.

Follow along with CBS Sports below for live updates from Tuesday's action in Tokyo.