The Dodgers will have a 4-1 lead to new closer Tanner Scott.
Dodgers vs. Cubs score: Shohei Ohtani makes history, Shota Imanaga gets wild and more from Tokyo Series Game 1
Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated the Cubs and the Dodgers hitters got to Chicago's bullpen late
The 2025 MLB season started the same way 2024 ended: with a Los Angeles Dodgers win. Thanks to Yoshinobu Yamamoto and a fifth-inning rally, the defending World Series champions bested the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday morning (LAD 4, CHC 1).
Tuesday was Shohei Ohtani's first MLB game back in Japan and, naturally, he recorded L,A.'s first hit of the new season:
Tuesday's starting pitching matchup was historic: Yamamoto vs. Shota Imanaga marked the first time two Japanese-born pitchers faced each other on Opening Day at any venue, and the first time Japanese-born starting pitchers faced each other in an MLB game in Japan. This year's Tokyo Series is MLB's first trip to Japan since 2019, which occasioned Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki's final games.
Seiya Suzuki, the fourth Japanese-born player to appear in Tuesday's game, went 0 for 4 with a strikeout and three broken bats. Tough day for him.
The Dodgers won Tuesday's season opener despite being without Mookie Betts (illness) and Freddie Freeman (ribs). They are 1-0, the Cubs are 0-1, and the two teams will do it again Wednesday before returning stateside. Here is what you need to know about Tuesday's MLB regular season opener in Tokyo.
1. Imanaga set a career high in walks
No team chased out of the zone less than the Dodgers last season, and their World Series-winning lineup remains largely intact. They worked Imanaga for four walks in four innings Tuesday, his highest total in an MLB game. Imanaga walked only 4.0% of batters faced last year, fourth fewest among qualified starters. The MLB average was 8.2% walks in 2024.
Imanaga did not allow a hit and was able to strand all four free runners, but the Dodgers elevated his pitch count. He needed 69 pitches to get 12 outs. Imanaga topped out at 75 pitches in spring training, so Cubs manager Craig Counsell pulled the plug after those four walks and 69 pitches, and turned the game over the bullpen in the fifth. It immediately backfired.
The bullpen (and defense) quickly let the game get away once Imanaga was removed. Credit the Dodgers for putting together long at-bats, taking those walks, and elevating Imanaga's pitch count even if they did not get a hit against him. Wearing down the starter and attacking the soft underbelly of the bullpen is a tried-and-true strategy. L.A. drew eight walks in the game overall.
2. The Dodgers had another big fifth inning
For the second straight game that counts, the Dodgers were no-hit through four innings before putting up a big inning in the fifth. They used a comedy of Yankees' errors to score five runs in Game 5 of the World Series last October. Tuesday's Opening Day fifth-inning rally wasn't quite as dramatic, but nonetheless it gave the Dodgers the lead.
The inning started with long man Ben Brown walking No. 9 hitter Andy Pages, and rarely does walking the No. 9 hitter ahead of Ohtani end well. Ohtani singled through the right field for L.A.'s first hit of the game/season, then Tommy Edman sliced a base hit to left to get the Dodgers on the board. Jon Berti's throwing error and Will Smith's single plated two more runs for L.A.
Imanaga was able to navigate around four walks in four innings -- he walked two batters in the second and two more in the fourth -- thanks to his propensity to generate weak pop ups on the infield, which are basically automatic outs. Brown couldn't do the same after walking Pages. The walk to the No. 9 hitter opened the door, then the Dodgers kicked it down for three runs.
Ohtani, by the way, scored a run in that fifth inning, becoming the first Japanese-born player to score a run in an MLB game in Japan since Hideki Matsui's home run at the Tokyo Dome on March 31, 2004. The Yankees and (Devil) Rays opened that season with two games in Japan. Ohtani scored again in the ninth, making him the first Japanese-born player to score at least two runs in a regular-season MLB game at the Tokyo Dome. He's also just the third Japanese-born player to record multiple hits in a regular-season MLB game at the Tokyo Dome, joining Suzuki and Matsui.
3. Yamamoto was terrific
You think Imanaga and Yamamoto were pumped up to pitch in their home country? Statcast recorded both throwing about 2 mph harder in the first inning Tuesday than their 2024 season average. Imanaga's velocity tapered off a bit and he finished his outing throwing about as hard as he did last year. Yamamoto's did not. He threw gas all game.
With that increased velocity -- Yamamoto's splitter averaged 94 mph Tuesday -- Yamamoto held the Cubs to one run in five innings. Miguel Amaya got him for an RBI double in the second inning, then he settled down and retired the final nine and 10 of the final 11 batters he faced. He struck out four -- two on splitters and one each on the cutter and four-seam fastball.
Like Imanaga, Yamamoto topped out at 75 pitches in spring training, so he was removed from the game with his pitch count at 72 after five innings. He threw 29 splitters, or 40% of all pitches, the highest rate of any start in his MLB career. The Cubs swung 19 times at those 29 splitters and missed nine times for a stellar 47% whiff rate.
Yamamoto's season debut was a disaster last year. He allowed five runs in one inning in the Seoul Series, and because the first start always gets magnified, there were instantly questions about his ability to handle MLB hitters. Yamamoto more than answered those during the summer and into October. He was great last season and great again Tuesday.
4. L.A.'s bullpen shut the door
The Cubs had just one baserunner after Ian Happ's leadoff infield single in the third inning, and that was an eighth-inning hit-by-pitch. Yamamoto and four Dodgers relievers -- Anthony Banda, Ben Casparius, Blake Treinen, Tanner Scott -- retired 21 of the final 22 Cubs to finish the game. Scott joined L.A. on a four-year, $72 million contract this past offseason and stepped right into the closer's role. A record 14 pitchers recorded a save for the Dodgers last year. Scott should put an end to the revolving door in the ninth inning, not that it held the Dodgers back.
5. Up next
The Cubs and Dodgers will do it again Wednesday. That's another 6 a.m. ET start at the Tokyo Dome. Roki Sasaki will make his MLB debut as L.A. goes for the two-game sweep. The Cubs will counter with lefty Justin Steele.
Dodgers up 4-1 now
Dodgers add an insurance run here on Shohei's double and Teoscar Hernández's single. They've got two on with one out against former Dodger Ryan Brasier, and are threatening for more.
To the ninth!
The Dodgers are nursing their 3-1 lead. The Cubs have had one baserunner (a hit-by-pitch) since Ian Happ's leadoff single in the third inning. Seiya Suzuki's broken three bats today.
Ben Casparius is in with the Dodgers up 3-1 in the seventh. I'm missing Dayn's Shakespeare quotes from last October.
It's 3-1 Dodgers after six
Yamamoto is out of the game and Anthony Banda set down the side on 11 pitches in the sixth. Crisp pace to these last few innings.
Dodgers up 3-1 through five
Yamamoto with a sharp 1-2-3 fifth after the Dodgers put up three runs in the top of the inning. He's thrown 72 pitches after topping out at 75 pitches on Opening Day. Yamamoto might -- might -- be done for the day. If he is, he was terrific.
Will Smith singles to bring home L.A.'s third run.
Dodgers take a 2-1 lead
After Shohei Ohtani singled through the right side to give the Dodgers their first hit of the season, Tommy Edman sliced a single to left field to bring home L.A.'s first run of the game. Ian Happ couldn't come up with the diving catch, though it would have been a sac fly even if he had caught it.
The next batter, Teoscar Hernández, hit a potential 5-4-3 double play, but Cubs' second baseman Jon Berti threw the ball away. The error allowed the Dodgers to take a 2-1 lead. This all started with a walk to No. 9 hitter Andy Pages. Can't keep walking Dodgers and getting away with it.
Ohtani singles
The Dodgers have their first hit. He pulls a single through the right side, putting runners on the corners with one out. The Dodgers have two on with less than two outs for the third time in the last four innings.
Imanaga is done after four innings
Four walks, two strikeouts, zero hits. Imanaga threw 69 pitches and the Dodgers made him work hard the last three innings. Ben Brown is in now. Very different look here for the Dodgers. Command lefty to hard-throwing righty.
Imanaga strands both walks. Second time in four innings. The Dodgers are hitless through four. It's still 1-0 Cubbies.
Joey Votto's in the house
He made more than $200 million in his career. Probably enough to afford a nice bleacher ticket.
Craig Counsell's on the bullpen phone here in the fourth inning. Imanaga is at 65 pitches. He topped out at 75 pitches in spring training (so did Yamamoto). Two walks have the Dodgers in business here. Four walks are Imanaga's MLB career high.
Cubs take a 1-0 lead
Miguel Amaya lines a two-out double into the right-center field gap to score Swanson. Yamamoto missed with a fastball over the plate. Here is the season's first run:
Amaya turned 26 last week and last year's .232/.288/.357 line doesn't tell the whole story. He hit .201/.266/.288 in the first half and .271/.316/.444 in the second half after making a few adjustments at the plate. The Cubs gave Carson Kelly a nice contract to be a veteran backup catcher/safety net, but Amaya is the starter behind the plate. He's a breakout pick (if you don't consider last year a breakout).
Swanson has the game's first hit
And also the season's first hit. Yamamoto hung a curveball and Dansby Swanson lined a single back up the middle. Pete Crow-Armstrong is at the plate now getting P-C-A chants at the Tokyo Dome.
Two straight walks, three straight pop ups. Imanaga escapes.
Will Smith and Max Muncy work back-to-back walks to start the second inning. The Dodgers will do that. No team chased out of the zone less last season, and it's more or less the same lineup this year.
I already miss ABS
Scoreless through one
Yamamoto strands the leadoff walk. Pop up, chopper back to the mound, fly out to center. It's 0-0 after the first.
Hey, we have Statcast for this game. Look at that. In the first inning, Imanaga and Yamamoto are both up about 2 mph on their fastballs from last season. The adrenaline is flowing.
Ian Happ is 2025's first baserunner. He worked a leadoff walk. Here's Seiya Suzuki.
Happy first PitchCom violation of the year, everyone
Tidy 1-2-3 first inning for Imanaga.
Ohtani grounds out to second to start the game/season. Imanaga should have grooved one. Give the people what they want.
The 2025 season is underway
Shota Imanaga's first pitch to Shohei Ohtani is a fastball at the top of the zone for a called strike.
Matt Shaw makes his MLB debut
The Cubs' top prospect will take the field in a major-league game for the first time in just a few minutes. Here's what our R.J. Anderson wrote over the winter when he ranked Shaw the No. 28 prospect in baseball:
Shaw could find himself on the Opening Day roster after a 35-game stint in Triple-A that saw him produce a .929 OPS. (Later, during the Premier12 tournament, he matched Ken Griffey Jr.'s Team USA single-game record by driving in seven runs.) Shaw routinely makes hard contact, even possessing enough power to drive out more than a handful of balls the other way. That feel for the barrel helps obscure that he has an appetite for elevated fastballs that can get him into some trouble. Shaw has auditioned at several infield positions; he's certainly probably going to end up at second or third base, with the latter serving as the current favorite given Isaac Paredes' inclusion in the Kyle Tucker trade.
Freeman scratched with a rib issue
It's not the ankle that hobbled him in the postseason (and he had surgery on over the winter), nor did he catch the illness that kept Mookie Betts out of the lineup.
The Tokyo Dome intro
Pokémon was never my thing as a kid, but I gotta admit, this is pretty cool:
In a gambling mood?
Our Matt Snyder has you covered with his best bets.
Hottest ticket in town
If you wanted to catch today's game at the Tokyo Dome, you had to pay Super Bowl prices to get in. Call it the Shohei Effect (and also Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shota Imanaga, and Seiya Suzuki).
-
0:38
Spring Swing Highlights: Red Sox at Braves (3/17)
-
0:18
Spring Swing Highlights: Yankees at Blue Jays (3/17)
-
0:30
Spring Swing Highlights: Twins at Pirates (3/17)
-
0:23
Dodgers, Cubs Kick Off MLB Season In Tokyo Tuesday
-
1:18
Get More Presented By GEICO
-
0:21
Mookie Betts (Illness) Will Not Play In Tokyo Series
-
0:32
Spring Swing Highlights: Red Sox at Twins (3/16)
-
0:44
Spring Swing Highlights: Ohtani, Teoscar HR In Exhibition vs. Yomiuri Giants (3/15)
-
0:22
Spring Swing Highlights: Chris Sale Strikes Out 9 Against Red Sox (3/15)
-
0:19
Spring Swing: Paul Skenes Named Opening Day Starter For Pirates (3/15)
-
9:58
Breakouts 2.0! Six Potential League Winners to Target in Drafts!
-
9:26
Sleepers 2.0! Six Undervalued Players to Target in Drafts!
-
9:09
Sean Murphy Out 4-6 Weeks & Luis Gil Shut Down!
-
8:42
Gunnar Henderson Injury, Royals Saves Options & More
-
10:47
Sleepers in Each 5x5 Roto Category!
-
9:16
H2H Points Mock Draft Recap!
-
8:55
Sean Manaea to Start the Season on the Injured List!
-
8:39
Spring Training Updates! Injuries, Velocity & Fun Debuts!
-
8:52
2025 Relief Pitcher Preview! Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts at the Position!
-
8:39
Deep Sleepers at Starting Pitcher!