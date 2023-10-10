The Arizona Diamondbacks blew out the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday, putting additional emphasis on Game 2 at Dodger Stadium Monday.

History would not seem to bode well for the Dodgers' chances. MLB teams who have fallen behind 1-0 in a best-of-five postseason series have won said series less than 30% of the time. The Dodgers may not be your standard-issue team, but they would be facing long odds of advancing if they head to Arizona situated in a 2-0 hole.

How to watch Dodgers-Diamondbacks Game 2

Date: Monday, Oct. 9 | Time: 9:07 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

TV channel: TBS, TNT (while Braves-Phillies finishes) | Live stream: TBS app

Starting pitchers: RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) vs. RHP Bobby Miller (11-4 3.76)

Odds: LAD -160 | ARI +135 | O/U: 8.5

Game 2 preview

The Dodgers received just one out from starter Clayton Kershaw in Game 1. Rookie Bobby Miller, making his postseason debut, should be able to top that. He faced Arizona twice during the regular season, holding them to four runs in 12 innings. Gallen, on the other hand, will be making his second start of the postseason, having posted a quality start against the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series.

Prediction

We like to see each series go the distance. That leads us to pick the Dodgers, even if, on paper, the Diamondbacks would seem to have the advantage in the pitching matchup. Pick: Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2