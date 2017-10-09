Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks NLDS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks NL Division Series (2-0 LAD)





Date: Monday, Oct. 9

Time: 10:08 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Starting Pitchers: Yu Darvish (10-12) vs. Zack Greinke (17-7)

TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)

Online Stream: TBS Live

Live Stats: GameTracker

The Diamondbacks will close out Monday's full slate of games with a must-win against the Dodgers at home. Yu Darvish, who was brought on at the trade deadline for this exact situation, will look to close out the series for the Dodgers against Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke. Greinke started strong in the Wild Card match-up against the Rockies, before sputtering his second time through the order. Against a Dodgers team that put up 17 runs in their first two games, he'll need to be in rare form on Monday.

For the Diamondback bats, it hasn't all been bad. They've put up five runs in each of their first two games against Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill, so Darvish presents a challenge, but the potential is there. Playing in Chase, a hitter-friendly ballpark, should favor the Diamondbacks batters. The Diamondbacks went 5-5 against the Dodgers on the road in the regular season, vs. 6-3 at home. They'll be hoping to continue their success in Chase Field, and if they're able to take the game Monday they'll have a difficult decision to face in Game 4 -- go with Taijuan Walker, who struggled in Game 1, or take a chance on Robbie Ray on short rest.