Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks odds: 2019 MLB Opening Day picks, predictions from expert who's 13-4 on Arizona picks

The 2019 MLB schedule begins on Thursday with Opening Day, and the defending National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their year with a divisional series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET and the Dodgers will trout out southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu to take on Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke. The Dodgers are -155 favorites on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) and the over-under total for runs scored is at 7.5 in the latest Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks odds. Before you make your Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks picks, you'll want to see the 2019 MLB Opening Day predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore enters the 2019 MLB season on an impressive 13-4 run on his picks involving the Diamondbacks. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he's locked in his 2019 MLB Opening Day picks for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers only at SportsLine.

Oh knows that coming off of last season's NLCS run, the Dodgers are looking forward to having Corey Seager and Justin Turner in the lineup and healthy. Both missed significant time in 2018, which was a major factor in the Dodgers finishing seventh in the National League in runs scored despite a .774 OPS that led the league. Now, Seager and Turner are healthy and will be fixtures near the top of the lineup that should pay dividends with sluggers like Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy further down the card.

The Dodgers also added former Diamondbacks All-Star A.J. Pollock during free agency, and he'll be looking to put together his first full season since 2015. Even in partial seasons the last two years, he's been worth close to six wins above replacement according to Baseball Reference.

That being said, the Diamondbacks have an established star on the mound in Greinke, who understands the pressures of pitching on Opening Day and has a chance to score the upset at +145 on the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks line.

Even as Greinke continues to lose velocity from his fastball at age 35, he continues to pitch effectively by reducing his walk rate and running up three secondary offerings (changeup, curveball and slider) that generate swinging-strike rates of 15 percent or higher. That helped guide him to a 3.21 ERA last season and a 15-11 record, including a win over the Dodgers where he allowed just two runs over six innings with six strikeouts in his final start of the year.

We can tell you Oh is leaning toward the under, but his strongest pick is on the money line. He knows a critical x-factor causes one side to hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers money line has all the value, all from the data scientist who hit 76 percent of his Diamondbacks picks to finish last season.