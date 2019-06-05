Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks odds, line: MLB picks, June 5 predictions from model on 25-15 roll

The Los Angeles Dodgers put baseball's best record on the line as they go for a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers (42-19) have a 10-game lead in the National League West and have been on fire, winning seven in a row and 11 of 12. The Diamondbacks (30-31), fourth in the NL West, have been slumping and are just 13-15 at home. Wednesday's first pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix is set for 3:40 p.m. ET. Arizona has lost two in a row and seven of nine. The latest Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks odds show Los Angeles at -152 on the money line (risk $152 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Dodgers will send right-hander Kenta Maeda (7-2, 3.61 ERA) to the mound. After posting a 4.41 ERA in March and April, Maeda compiled a 2.73 ERA in five starts in May. He held the Philadelphia Phillies to two runs on three hits over six innings in his most recent outing. In 11 games this season, Maeda has allowed just 49 hits, 25 earned runs, nine home runs and 20 walks, while striking out 62 in 62 1/3 innings of work. He has a WHIP of 1.11.

Offensively, first baseman Cody Bellinger (.374) is putting up MVP-type numbers and has an 11-game hitting streak. He has 23 multi-hit games this season, including one four-hit game and four three-hit games. Third baseman Justin Turner (.309) has been scorching the baseball as well with five multi-hit games over the past 10, including a 5-for-5 performance at Pittsburgh May 26.

But just because Los Angeles has had Arizona's number this season does not mean it is the best value on the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks money line.

That's because the Diamondbacks have the statistical edge over the Dodgers in a number of categories, including hits (568 to 553), doubles (131 to 106), triples (15 to 12), total bases (989 to 956) and strikeouts (559 to 535). Arizona has won the last two season series against the Dodgers and five of the past eight. Right-hander Jon Duplantier (1-0, 3.18 ERA) gets the start. He made his first MLB start on Friday and did not get a decision, allowing three runs on six hits over five innings against the New York Mets. Duplantier had made five relief appearances prior to his start.

Offensively, the Diamondbacks are led by hot-hitting Eduardo Escobar (.283), who has had seven multi-hit games over the past 13. He was 4-for-12 last weekend against the Mets, including a triple, home run and three RBIs. Center fielder Adam Jones (.276) has hit Dodgers' pitching well this season, going 7-for-24 (.292) with a double and two home runs.

