The Los Angeles Dodgers (12-5) travel to play the Arizona Diamondbacks (7-11) on Wednesday afternoon to round out their three-game series. The Dodgers have been solid lately but had their win streak come to an end. On Tuesday, the Diamondbacks topped the Dodgers 5-3, halting their two-game skid. Right hander Zac Gallen (0-0, 1.00 ERA) is on the mound for Arizona. Meanwhile, lefty Julio Urias (1-1, 3.00 ERA) gets the nod for Los Angeles.

First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -180 money line favorite (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Arizona is a +160 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks money line: Los Angeles -180, Arizona +160

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks run-line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-115)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks over-under: 8 runs

LAD: The Dodgers are 4-1 in their last 5 road games vs. a right handed starter

ARI: The under is 3-0-1 in Arizona's last 4 overall

Why you should back the Dodgers



First baseman Freddie Freeman has big-time power to all parts of the field due to his solid frame and decent eye at the plate. Freeman has good pop in his swing when he makes contact. The five-time All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.328) and on-base percentage (.397). Freeman also has three homers and nine RBIs. On April 25, he went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger owns excellent hitting skills, plate presence, and run-producing ability. Bellinger has legit home-run power and solid defensive versatility. The two-time All-Star has a batting average of .254 with four home runs and eight RBIs. On April 24, Bellinger went 2-for-4 with two runs, two home runs, and four runs batted in.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Right fielder Pavin Smith has a slim frame and looks to drive the ball everywhere on the field with his drive-by swing. Smith has a good batter's eye and is patient before turning on a pitch he likes. The 26-year-old has a .261 batting average with two RBIs. He's recorded two-plus hits in two of his last four games. On April 23, he went 2-for-4 with a double and one run batted in.

Designated hitter Seth Beer has been a solid contributor for Arizona. Beer has a smooth and compact swing that allows him to hit the baseball all over the diamond. He's leading the team in batting average (.306), on-base percentage (.414) with a homer, and eight runs batted in. On April 20, he went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers picks

