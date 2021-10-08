The two best teams in the 2021 regular season are set to do battle for what could be a five-game series here in the divisional round. Not only is the Dodgers-Giants one of baseball's best and most historic rivalries, but this is also the first time a pair of teams with at least 106 regular-season wins are squaring off in the postseason.

There have only been 23 106-win teams in baseball history. The Dodgers are the first ever to be in that group and not end the season in first place. It's also the first time that these division rivals will face off in the postseason. Needless to say, this should be an amazing series.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 8 | Time: 9:37 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Park (San Francisco, Calif.)

TV: TBS | Stream: TBS.com

Odds: LAD -115; SF +105; O/U: 7 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Logan Webb

Preview

The Giants won the season series, 10-9, but were outscored by two runs. The Giants were 54-27 at home. The Dodgers were 48-33 on the road. The Dodgers led the NL in runs scored, the Giants led in OPS and home runs. It's basically as close as it can get.

The pitching matchup on paper looks to favor the Dodgers. Buehler is going to be in the mix to win the NL Cy Young. He was 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 212 strikeouts in 207 2/3 innings. He made six starts against the Giants this season, going 3-1 with a 2.19 ERA.

Logan Webb, however, is no slouch. He went 11-3 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 158 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings. He was 6-0 with a 1.96 ERA at home. He faced the Dodgers three times this season, going 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA.

Prediction

I've been saying for two months that I'm absolutely done betting against the Giants. I see no reason to stray now, especially with the Dodgers just two days removed from an exhausting NL Wild Card Game.

Pick: Giants 5, Dodgers 3

