The San Francisco Giants are one win away from their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2014. On Monday, the Giants topped the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series thanks to Evan Longoria's solo homer and stout bullpen work (SF 1, LA 0). Historically, the team that wins Game 3 when a best-of-five series is tied at a game apiece has gone on to win the series 72 percent of the time. The odds are in San Francisco's favor. Game 4 is set for Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here. With that throat-clearing out of the way, let's get to the important stuff for Game 4.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 12 | Time: 9:07 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS.com

Odds: TBD (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Anthony DeSclafani vs. TBA

Preview

Neither team has announced their Game 4 starter and it's possible the Dodgers will bring Walker Buehler back on short rest with their season on the line. The other option is Tony Gonsolin or, more likely, Gonsolin as part of a bullpen game. Los Angeles has been shut out in both NLDS losses. No matter who is on the mound, the offense has to figure out a way to get scratch across some runs. They've scored in only three of 27 innings in the series.

As for the Giants, they're going with DeSclafani, who allowed 22 runs in 27 innings against the Dodgers during the regular season. That said, he had one disaster start against Los Angeles (10 runs in 2 2/3 innings) and was solid in their five other meetings. Manager Gabe Kapler understandably pushed his top relievers (Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval) hard to nail down the Game 3, so their availability and effectiveness for Game 4 remains to be seen.

Prediction

This series has been way too good to end in four games, hasn't it? The bet here is the Dodgers figure out a way to stay alive with a Game 4 win, then we get a Game 5 for the ages in San Francisco later this week.

Pick: Dodgers 3, Giants 2

2021 MLB postseason gear now available

The 2021 MLB Playoffs start Oct. 5 and 6 with the AL and NL Wild Card games. In celebration, 2021 MLB postseason gear is now available for select teams. Shop hoodies, shirts, and more here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.