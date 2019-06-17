Dodgers vs. Giants odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 17 from model on 33-18 roll

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to continue their home mastery on Monday when they meet the San Francisco Giants in the first of a four-game series. The Dodgers (48-24), first in the division by 10.5 games over the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks, are 28-8 at home this season, while the Giants (30-39), fifth in the NL West, have won four of their last five. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The latest Dodgers vs. Giants odds show Los Angeles favored at -250 on the money line (risk $250 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Giants picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows right-hander Kenta Maeda (7-3, 3.89 ERA) gets the start for Los Angeles. Maeda overcame a five-run, 36-pitch first inning against the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing, then didn't allow a hit to 13 consecutive batters. For the season, he has allowed 54 hits, 31 earned runs, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He has a WHIP of 1.09.

Offensively, the Dodgers are led by first baseman Cody Bellinger, who has 24 multi-hit games this season. He has been red hot, going 5-for-12 with three homers, four RBIs, four walks and three runs scored in a four-game weekend series against the Chicago Cubs. Also having a big series was third baseman David Freese, who went 4-for-8 with a homer and two RBIs in three games.

But just because Los Angeles is tough to beat at home does not mean it is the best value on the Dodgers vs. Giants money line.

That's because the Giants have been red hot as well, winning back-to-back series against the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers and taking down three of five series in June. The Giants have won four of the last seven season series against the Dodgers.

Offensively, the Giants have been led by second baseman Joe Panik, who has hits in five of the last seven games. Catcher Stephen Vogt has taken advantage of his playing time, with two triples and two RBIs in two games against Milwaukee. Center fielder Kevin Pillar tore up Milwaukee's pitching over the weekend, going 6-for-12 with a double, home run, four RBIs and two stolen bases.

