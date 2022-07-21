The Los Angeles Dodgers (60-30) and the San Francisco Giants (48-43) will go head-to-head on Thursday evening in the first game after the MLB All-Star break for both teams. The pitching matchup will feature Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.66 ERA) vs. Mitch White (1-2, 4.20 ERA), and this will be the sixth time the two bitter rivals have played each other this season. San Francisco won three of the first five matchups, earning a three-game sweep in San Francisco when the two teams last met in June.

First pitch set for 10:09 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles is listed as a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Dodgers vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Giants vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 280-240 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $500 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Giants and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see all of the model's MLB picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Giants money line: Los Angeles -140, San Francisco +118

Dodgers vs. Giants run-line: San Francisco +1.5 (-170)

Dodgers vs. Giants over-under: 8 runs

LAD: The Dodgers won 15 of their last 17 games entering the All-Star break

SFG: The Giants are on a current three-game winning streak

Dodgers vs. Giants picks: See picks at SportsLine.



Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles was on an absolute tear entering the 2022 MLB All-Star break, winning 15 of its last 17 games before hosting the All-Star festivities at Dodger Stadium. Its 60-30 record is the best in the National League and its +169 run differential is more than double the next-best run differential team in the NL (Mets +83).

Dodgers catcher Will Smith has been particularly hot of late, with a 1.009 OPS in the month of July. Smith is currently 7-for-15 with a home run and four RBI during the team's current four-game winning streak. Freddie Freeman has also been blistering this month, with four home runs, 12 RBI and a 1.177 OPS since July 1.

Why you should back the Giants

The Giants will be confident even as the underdog with Rodon taking the ball. The 29-year-old made his second consecutive All-Star team after posting an 8-5 record with a 2.66 ERA and 131 strikeouts over 105 innings. Rodon is 1-1 in two starts against the Dodgers with a sterling 1.50 ERA.

Rodon twirled six scoreless innings and struck out eight batters in his last start against the Dodgers on June 12. Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski both delivered solo home runs to help the Giants wrap up a three-game sweep in that contest. Joc Pederson has just a .459 OPS this month but leads the team with 17 home runs and 43 RBI, and they'll need him to get back to being the offensive catalyst on Thursday.

How to make Dodgers vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 8.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Dodgers? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.