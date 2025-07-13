The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the San Francisco Giants in the third and deciding game of their weekend series on Sunday. Los Angeles snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 win on Saturday, after San Francisco recorded an 8-7 win on Friday. The Dodgers (57-39) will start right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.77 ERA), while the Giants (52-44) will counter with left-hander Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.63 ERA).

First pitch from Oracle Park in San Francisco is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is -144 on the money line (risk $144 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Giants odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +118 underdog (risk $100 to win $118). The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Here are the model's three best bets for Dodgers vs. Giants (odds subject to change):

Giants ML (+118)

Dodgers run line +1.5 (+122)

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, over 1.5 total bases (+105)

San Francisco has played well of late, winning seven of their past 10 games. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has struggled, losing seven of their past eight games, including four of five on their road trip to close out the first half of the season. The model favors San Francisco, which has a money line probability of well over 50%, bringing an A-rating.

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests Los Angeles will cover the run line, and has San Francisco winning the game by an average score of 4.5 to 4.4, with the Dodgers covering nearly 70% of the time, making it the better value. The Dodgers are 24-22 on the road, while the Giants are 28-19 on their home field in 2025.

Ohtani has hits in three of his last five games, including a 2-for-4 performance in Monday's 9-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He homered for the Dodgers' lone run in a 3-1 defeat to the Brewers on Tuesday. In 94 games this season, Ohtani is batting .275 with 12 doubles, seven triples, 32 homers and 60 RBI. In 28 career games against the Giants, he is hitting .272 with five doubles, seven homers and 16 RBI.

The model is projecting 1.9 total bases for Ohtani, and gives this prop a 4.5-star rating.