The Los Angeles Dodgers will look for the series sweep when they battle the Cleveland Guardians in the final game of their three-game interleague series on Wednesday. Los Angeles earned a 7-2 win on Monday and a 9-5 triumph on Tuesday. The Dodgers (34-21), who have won two in a row, are 15-13 on the road this season. The Guardians (29-25), who have dropped three straight, are 14-10 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers have won six of the past seven meetings with the Guardians.

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 7.50 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Los Angeles. Kershaw, who is coming back from injury, will be making his third start of the season. In his last outing, he pitched two innings in a 7-5 win over the New York Mets, allowing no hits, one walk with one strikeout. The 13-year veteran has 431 career starts with a 212-94 record and 2.51 ERA.

Shohei Ohtani continues to help power the Los Angeles offense. He has hits in seven of the last nine games, including a 3-for-5 performance with one RBI in a 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on May 18. In Monday's win over the Guardians, Ohtani homered and scored three runs. He also homered and drove in two runs on Tuesday. In 53 games this season, he is hitting .296 with nine doubles, four triples, 20 homers and 35 RBI.

Cleveland is expected to start right-hander Slade Cecconi (1-1, 3.27 ERA). In two starts, he has pitched 11 innings, allowing four earned runs with two walks and 14 strikeouts. He is coming off a 3-1 win at Detroit on Friday, pitching six innings and allowing five hits, one earned run with two walks and six strikeouts. This will be his third career start against the Dodgers.

Left fielder Steven Kwan helps power the Cleveland offense. In 53 games this season, he is hitting .314 with 12 doubles, four homers, 19 RBI and 28 runs scored. He has hits in six of his last seven games. In a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday, he was 3-for-5 with one double and one RBI. He was 1-for-3 on Tuesday.

