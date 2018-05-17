Dodgers vs. Marlins odds: Expert who's 30-7 reveals May 17 MLB picks, predictions

The Marlins host the Dodgers Thursday at 12:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are -155 on the money line, meaning you'd need to bet $155 to win $100 on Los Angeles (a $100 bet on Miami would net $144). The Over-Under, or total runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.



Both teams are looking to find a spark to what's been a disappointing month, and Larry Hartstein has found a key reason to back one team over the other for Thursday.



SportsLine's senior analyst is on an absolute tear when it comes to picking either of these teams. He's on a 16-3 streak picking on the money line for or against Miami and is 14-4 on Los Angeles games. That's a combined 30-7.



Hartstein has now examined every matchup, every player and every trend for the final game of the series and locked in his pick, available exclusively at SportsLine.



Hartstein knows neither team is exactly setting MLB on fire. The Dodgers (16-25) have lost five straight, while the Marlins (15-26) have dropped six of eight.



Miami is batting .217 on day games with a team ERA of 4.97, among the worst in the league in both stats. Conversely, the Dodgers are .239 and 3.39, respectively.



But this will be a 9 a.m. L.A. time -- will that affect the Dodgers? The team is just 4-8 under the sun this season, and the Marlins are 5-6.



Hartstein knows he's found an x-factor that led him to one side of the money line. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.



So what side of Dodgers-Marlins do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong money line pick by Hartstein, who is crushing the MLB and riding an elite 81 percent win percentage on picks involving the Dodgers and Marlins.