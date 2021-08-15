The Los Angeles Dodgers have had their way with the New York Mets over the past several years and will look to finish off the three-game series sweep when they meet on Sunday Night Baseball. The Dodgers (71-46), who are in firm control of the first wild card spot, have won 20 of their last 24 meetings with New York. The Mets (59-57) continue to struggle. After leading the National League East Division for much of the season, New York has fallen off the pace and trails first-place Atlanta and Philadelphia by 1 1/2 games after Saturday's action.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Pitching has been a strength for both teams this year as the Dodgers have the best team ERA in MLB at 3.10, while the Mets are eighth at 3.69. The Dodgers are a -172 favorite on the money line in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Mets vs. Dodgers picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, is 150-122 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 19 weeks in the 2021 season, returning almost $500. It also had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. Anyone following it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in its Dodgers vs. Mets picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see its MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds today and betting trends for Mets vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Mets money line: Los Angeles -172, New York +157

Dodgers vs. Mets run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+100)

Dodgers vs. Mets over-under: 7.5 runs

LAD: The Dodgers are 4-0 in their last four road games against a right-handed starter

NYM: The Mets are 16-7 in their last 23 games against National League West opponents

Why you should back the Dodgers



Infielder Max Muncy has been red hot of late with hits in six of eight games, including 3-of-9 with a double in the series. For the season, Muncy is batting .270 with 23 homers, 65 RBIs and 68 runs scored. He has six three-hit games on the season. In 15 career games against the Mets, he is batting .236 with three doubles, four homers and six RBIs.

Catcher Will Smith has also been on a roll with hits in four of his last five games. His seventh-inning home run tied Saturday's game at 1-1 before the Dodgers went on to win it in the 10th. On Friday, his three-run homer in the 10th proved to be the difference. For the season, Smith is hitting .262 with 17 homers, 56 RBIs and 52 runs scored.

Why you should back the Mets

The Mets are expected to send right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to the mound. Carrasco, who was acquired in the offseason in a trade with the Cleveland Indians, is making just his fourth start of the season. He tore his hamstring in spring training and did not return until late last month. He had a rough last outing, giving up four earned runs on four hits in one inning of work against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. He was solid in his first two games, allowing one earned run in four innings against the Reds on July 30 and two earned runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings on Aug. 4 at Miami.

Third baseman J.D. Davis has been a big part of the Mets' offense and has hits in four of his last five games. In Thursday's doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals, Davis was 2-for-3 in the opener and 1-for-2 with a double in the nightcap. For the season, he is hitting .301 with four homers, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored. He has two homers in 12 career games against the Dodgers.

How to make Mets vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulations project both teams combine for 9.4 runs. The model also says one side of the money line has the value. You can only get that Sunday Night Baseball pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Mets? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mets vs. Dodgers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks in 2021.