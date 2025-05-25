The Los Angeles Dodgers will battle the New York Mets in the decisive game of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. Los Angeles earned a 7-5 win in 13 innings on Friday, but New York bounced back for a 5-2 win on Saturday. Landon Knack (2-1, 6.17 ERA) is expected to start for the Dodgers (32-20), while the Mets (31-21) will counter with Kodai Senga (4-3, 1.43 ERA).

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York is -142 on the money line (risk $142 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the best Sunday MLB home run picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2025 MLB season on a 13-8 run (62%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks.

Here are the model's three best bets for Dodgers vs. Mets on Sunday:

Dodgers ML (+117)

Over 8.5 runs (-116)

Kodai Senga Under 5.5 strikeouts (-106)

Los Angeles has dominated the series with the Mets of late, winning nine of the last 12 meetings, including a 4-2 series win in last year's National League Championship Series. The Dodgers have outscored New York 83-41 during that stretch. Los Angeles will look to turn around their road woes with a win. The Dodgers are 13-12 on the road this season, while the Mets are 18-6 on their home field. DraftKings Sportsbook has Los Angeles winning at +120.

The model is backing the Over at 8.5. The Over has won in eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. The over has also won in six of Los Angeles' last 10 games. The Dodgers have been prolific at scoring runs this season and are second in MLB with 291 runs scored in 51 games (5.7), while the Mets are 13th with 223 runs in 51 games (4.4). The model is projecting 10.2 combined runs, making that the value play.

Kodai Senga under 5.5 strikeouts (-106)

Right-hander Kodai Senga has made nine starts this season and has recorded 47 strikeouts in 50.1 innings of work. He has registered five or fewer strikeouts in six outings. He took the loss in his last start, a 3-1 defeat at Boston on Monday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs and three walks, while striking out five. FanDuel Sportsbook has this prop at -106.